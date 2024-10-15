US to Inject More Capital to Foster Development in Kisii

The US Government says it has significantly slashed down time for visa issuance to Kenyans.

Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman said though still not sufficiently good enough, the three months waiting time for a single application marks an important step in boosting movement between the two states.

“When i was posted here the waiting time was two years, a considerably long time.. We are still doing more to enhance and improve the visa issuance,” Whitman said.

The Ambassador said the US has also continued to partner closely Kenya on humanitarian assistance and also help in expanding job opportunities for the local youth.

She was speaking in Kisii during a meet the press session outside Kisii Governor Simba Arati office.

She further spoke of deliberate efforts by the US government to foster development related cooperation with the Kisii County administration.

Already the US has pumped over eight USD8 million worth of investments in the devolved unit.

The great junk has been directed towards health and agriculture, Whitman said.

“In line with this we now have a program for technology in health, hiv support for children and Western Kenya sanitation project,” she told journalists.

Other investments involve expanding democratic space in the country.

Whitman is in Kisii for a two day visit.

She will speak to students at Kisii University later Tuesday.

She will tour the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital’s Mother and Child health wing.

On Wednesday she would visit South Mugirango, the bastion of soap stone art in the country.

Whitman said her government is to explore more ways aimed at improving access of soapstone art to the US market.

Arati on his part said his administration is looking forward to build robust and cordial working relationship with the US administration.

The two would especially forge partnership on agriculture by helping the county leverage on coffee and banana to grow its economy.