US warns of sanctions against Rwandan and Congolese officials over conflict

The U.S. has warned of possible sanctions against Rwandan and Congolese officials ahead of a summit meant to address the escalating conflict in eastern Congo, according to a diplomatic note seen by Reuters on Friday.

Kinshasa and Kigali have been blaming each other for renewed turmoil in eastern Congo, where Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have seized the regional capital Goma and are advancing on more territory.

A diplomatic note sent on Friday by Washington to Kenya, which chairs the East African Community and has mediated in the crisis, said stability in the region will require the Rwandan military “to withdraw its forces and advanced weaponry” from Congo.

“As we make these demands of both parties, we will consider sanctions against the non-cooperators, including military and government officials in both governments,” the note said. A high-stakes summit of Eastern and Southern African leaders beginning on Friday in Tanzania could bring together Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who is accused by Congo, the United Nations and other Western partners of arming and supporting the rebels.

Rwanda has consistently denied these allegations.

In July, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Congo River Alliance, a coalition of rebel groups which includes M23.

After seizing Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, last week, M23 on Wednesday took another mining town in a thrust towards the South Kivu provincial capital Bukavu, violating a unilateral ceasefire they had declared.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated on Wednesday that at least 2,800 people had died in the recent fighting in Goma.

U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday that he expected sexual violence in the region, including incidents of rape and sexual slavery, to increase.

By Agencies