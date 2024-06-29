Useful Tips To Have A Successful PDF Conversion

Understanding the Importance of Converting Files to PDF

For a variety of reasons, including image quality, document searchability, and compatibility, it can be beneficial to convert a specific file format to a portable document format(PDF). Before delving into a detailed discussion, let’s take a look at why PDF conversion is important.

Preserving image quality

Portable document formats offer the ability to compress files and maintain file integrity while allowing easy integration with text content.

Increased security and accessibility of documents

Converting a file to PDF offers advanced security features, making the file an ideal choice for sharing. This way, the converted file can be universally accessible across all devices and operating systems.

Comfort and versatility

Converting a file to PDF increases the accessibility of documents. Additionally, the converted files are considered versatile because these files support hyperlinks, multimedia elements, and other essential elements.

Top Tips for Efficiency PDF Conversions

Why does my document convert to image instead of text? Why doesn’t it look exactly like the output file? Here are some ways to deepen your PDF knowledge and ensure efficient PDF conversion.

Understanding Font Matching

Sometimes when you receive a PDF file from an external source, the fonts in the converted file may look different than in the original file. This is often because your computer does not have the same fonts that were used to create the output file.

If this happens, A professional PDF converter such as SwifDoo PDF for Windows will look for a matching font and replace the original font with it. If you absolutely must use the same font, you can either (a) get that font and install it on your computer or (b) use SwifDoo PDF on a computer that has that font installed and convert your documents there.

(Another tip for improving font conversion: if you haven’t done so already, download a copy of SwifDoo PDF for Windows, which offers new and improved character formatting, font support, and font matching!)

Choose the right conversion option

When converting a file to a Word document, you have four Reconstruction Modes to choose from: With Format, Continuous, Plain Text, and Exact. If you need to extract key elements of the document but intend to make significant changes to the edit, With Format is definitely the best choice.

If you want the resulting file to look as close as possible to the original PDF, Exact will give you the best results. Continuous and Plain Text are modes that get rid of most of the formatting if it is not needed for you.

PDF OCR Software

The possibilities offered by this technology make it a popular choice for many PDF converter programs. The system that uses it enables intelligent electronic recognition, description, categorization, and digitization of documents.

For these reasons, it is useful, for example, when scanning and reading accounting invoices. What’s more, it recognizes not only printed but also handwritten writing, as well as tabular data or data placed in footers.

Thanks to such functionalities, OCR programming can recognize:

Full text of the entire document;

Data from structured documents;

Specific types of documents – systems collect data using artificial intelligence.

Table Detection

Some converter programs provide with you the option to select the Table Detection. This will allow the program to find tables in your PDF file and convert them to Word table objects. Table objects can be edited and modified using the Word table formatting tools. You can easily adjust columns and rows, fill in data, add colors, patterns, shadows, etc.

Not All PDFs Are Created Equal

There is a definite difference between PDFs. Some are created with SwifDoo PDF, Adobe Acrobat, or another PDF creation program. These files contain information that allows us to convert them into a clean, editable Word document.

Get the Correct Password

If you are dealing with a file that requires a password to open or edit, you will need to contact the creator of the file or someone who knows the password before you can convert the file.

How to Maintain Document Quality After Conversion

To maintain high document quality after converting a file to PDF, pay attention to several key factors.

Use high-quality source images

Adjust PDF compression settings, avoiding overcompressing images.

Choose a good PDF converter that maintains high conversion quality without losing qualities.

Test different conversion options to find the best conversion quality.

Check different resolutions to find a balance between quality and file size.

Do a final check to make sure text is legible and images are sharp.

With these practical tips, you can effectively maintain the high quality of your document after converting to PDF, ensuring a professional and readable result. Remember to choose your tools carefully and test different settings to achieve optimal results.

In Closing

Converting from JPG to PDF is a complex process, but the right approach can yield excellent results. Choosing the right export tools and settings, ensuring image quality and text readability, and optimizing file size are key to obtaining professional PDF documents.