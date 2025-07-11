Vadim Nemkov Siblings: All About Viktor Aleksandrovich Nemkov

Vadim Aleksandrovich Nemkov, born on June 20, 1992, is a Russian professional mixed martial artist and combat sambo competitor.

Hailing from a small village in Kazakhstan before moving to Tomarovka, Belgorod Region, in 1999, Nemkov has established himself as a prominent figure in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Currently competing in the Heavyweight division of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), he previously dominated the Light Heavyweight division of Bellator MMA, where he held the title as the longest-reigning champion.

A protégé of the legendary MMA heavyweight and sambo master Fedor Emelianenko, Nemkov’s journey in combat sports began in his youth, following in the footsteps of his older brother.

Siblings

Vadim has one sibling, his older brother Viktor Aleksandrovich Nemkov, born on January 26, 1987.

Like Vadim, Viktor was born in Zhalgyskan, Kazakh SSR, Soviet Union, and moved with the family to Tomarovka, Belgorod Oblast, in 1999.

Viktor is also an accomplished sambist, judoka, and mixed martial artist, sharing a similar path in combat sports.

He began training in judo in Tomarovka, earning the title of Master of Sport in Judo, and later transitioned to combat sambo, where he achieved significant success.

Viktor won the 2011 World Sambo Championships in Combat Sambo and secured a bronze medal at the 2008 Russian Combat Sambo Championships in the 90 kg category, along with the 2009 World Cup title.

In MMA, Viktor has competed in various promotions, including M-1 Global and the PFL, though his career has faced challenges, including losses to experienced fighters like Tony Lopez and Vinny Magalhaes.

Career

Nemkov’s combat sambo career laid a robust foundation, leading to his professional MMA debut on May 31, 2013, where he secured a technical knockout victory against Magomed Datsiev.

He quickly built a 4-0 record in Russian regional promotions, all by stoppage, earning a contract with Rizin Fighting Federation in 2015.

In his Rizin debut, he knocked out Goran Reljic in the first round of the Heavyweight Grand Prix but fell to Jiri Prochazka in the semifinals due to exhaustion.

After a split-decision loss to Karl Albrektsson in 2016, Nemkov rebounded with a swift TKO win over Alison Vicente in Rizin and continued to compete in promotions like Fight Nights Global.

In 2017, Nemkov signed with Bellator MMA, debuting with a first-round knockout against Philipe Lins at Bellator 182.

His Bellator tenure saw him defeat notable opponents, including former champions Liam McGeary and Phil Davis, the latter via split decision in 2018.

In 2019, Nemkov signed a multi-fight contract with Bellator and submitted former middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho.

His career-defining moment came on August 21, 2020, when he defeated Ryan Bader via second-round TKO at Bellator 244 to claim the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Championship.

Nemkov defended his title multiple times, including a unanimous decision rematch against Phil Davis in 2021 and a submission victory over Julius Anglickas.

In 2024, Nemkov vacated the Bellator Light Heavyweight title to move to the Heavyweight division, debuting with a second-round arm-triangle submission win over Bruno Cappelozza at PFL vs. Bellator.

Accolades

In combat sambo, Nemkov is a four-time World Champion, securing gold medals in the 100 kg weight class in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2019, along with a bronze medal in 2013.

He also claimed gold at the European Sambo Championships in 2014 and 2016, cementing his status as one of Russia’s elite sambists.

In MMA, Nemkov’s most prestigious achievement is his reign as the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Champion, a title he won in 2020 and defended successfully until his move to Heavyweight in 2024.

His victories over high-profile fighters like Ryan Bader, Phil Davis, and Rafael Carvalho have earned him the top ranking in the 205-pound division by Sherdog.