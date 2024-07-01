Vehicle Carrying Muguka Crashes in Kwale Killing Two 

Two people were Monday killed in Kwale County in a road accident along Kombani-Mwambara area.

Police said the decedents were transporting Muguka, despite a ban imposed on the stimulant in the coastal region.

Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding to Ukunda and Diani when the driver lost control of the vehicle, rolling several times.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

The police have identified the two as Barrack Mugambi, 22, and Eristus Karani.

According to Kwale County’s projects director and disaster coordinator, Chakaya Ronald, Kwale County has controlled the use of muguka by doubling the taxes.

The move has forced leading muguka traders to use alternative methods to conduct their business.

Muguka has been banned in the region amid push for proper regulation on its sale. In the new law, the sellers are required to part with Sh50,000 to be licenced to sell muguka and miraa, a considerable jump from the previous Sh10,000.

Muguka transporters use lorries weighing 15 tonnes to pay Sh300,000 while motorcycles pay Sh30,000 from Sh3,000.

Chakaya said since the law became effective many people have been trying to evade paying taxes by devising new ways for the muguka to reach the marker unnoticed.

“We believe the car was used to transport Muguka because so many sacks of the product were found when we inspected,” he said.

Chakaya added that more measures are in place to enhance compliance and arrest anyone trying to violate the law.