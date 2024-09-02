Venezuela Accuses U.S. of “Piracy” Over Seizure of Presidential Aircraft

The Venezuelan government has accused the United States of “piracy” for the alleged illegal seizure of a $13 million aircraft used by President Nicolás Maduro. According to a statement from Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry, the U.S. confiscated the Dassault Falcon 900EX plane in the Dominican Republic and transported it to Florida, citing unilateral sanctions as the basis for its actions.

Venezuela condemned the seizure as a “repeated criminal practice” by U.S. authorities and warned that it reserves the right to pursue legal action to address the damage. The Venezuelan government asserted that this move is part of an “escalation of actions” against the Bolivarian government, which was recently re-elected.

The statement emphasized Venezuela’s commitment to defending its dignity and sovereignty against what it described as the U.S.’s “criminal policy of coercive unilateral measures.”

Translated excerpt from the statement:

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces before the international community that, once again, the authorities of the United States of America, in a repeated criminal practice, have illegally confiscated an aircraft used by the President of the Republic, justifying their actions with the coercive measures that they unilaterally and illegally impose worldwide.

This action can only be described as piracy. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reserves the right to undertake any legal action to repair the damage to the Nation, as well as all other damages caused by the criminal policy of coercive unilateral measures.

This is not an isolated incident. It is part of an escalating series of actions against the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela, which was re-elected by the majority of the Venezuelan people on July 28. The government remains steadfast in its anti-imperialist and anti-colonial stance and will not be intimidated by any aggression.

Venezuela respects and will continue to firmly defend its dignity and sovereignty. Caracas, September 2, 2024.”