Venezuela Arrests Fourth American Citizen Amid Rising Tensions

Venezuelan authorities have arrested a fourth U.S. citizen this month, according to the country’s Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, who shared the news during a National Assembly session on Tuesday. The individual, whose name was not released, was detained in Caracas for allegedly taking photos of military units, power stations, and other state facilities.

Cabello claimed the arrested American had been under surveillance and was part of a broader plot against Venezuela. The arrests come amid heightened diplomatic tensions following Venezuela’s disputed presidential election, with Spain recently requesting details on the detention of two Spaniards, three Americans, and a Czech national linked to an alleged destabilization plan