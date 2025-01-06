Veteran Journalist Eric Latiff Exits Standard Media Group

Veteran journalist and broadcaster Eric Latiff has announced his departure from Standard Media Group, marking the end of his journey with the station he helped establish.

In a statement on Monday, January 6, Latiff reflected on his role in launching and hosting The Situation Room on Spice FM, a show that has become a cornerstone of Kenya’s morning talk radio.

“At exactly 6 am on August 20, 2019, four people entered a brand-new studio and started a journey along an uncharted path. When I switched on the four microphones that morning, I was excited at launching yet another station but also nervous—would this work? Would the audience embrace four hours of non-stop talk during their busy morning commute?” he recalled.

Latiff, alongside co-hosts CT Muga, Ndu Okoh, and Njeri Thorne, dedicated himself to shaping the show into a platform for meaningful discussions.

He also expressed deep gratitude to the production team, including producer Brian Evusa, Programmes Controller Brian Obara, and Radio General Manager Tom Japanni, for their roles in building The Situation Room.

“It has been a great journey creating The Situation Room into what it is today—Kenya’s home for big conversations, hosting thought leaders, influencers, and professionals,” he said. He also extended appreciation to the audience, whom he credited as the backbone of the show.

Latiff acknowledged his gratitude for his time at Standard Media Group and hinted at new ventures ahead.

“Today, my heart is heavy as I bid ‘kwaheri’ to the brilliant team at Spice FM and Standard Media Group. I am grateful for the chance to be part of Kenya’s oldest private media house and am proud of the teams I leave behind in radio, TV, and print,” he wrote.

Known for pioneering some of Kenya’s most notable media projects, including Family FM, Kameme FM, and K24, Latiff expressed his passion for innovation and hinted at his readiness for new beginnings.

“There’s always room for something new, and I hope to be part of it soon. Wish me luck; I’ll keep you posted,” he concluded.