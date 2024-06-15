Vicki Gunvalson Net Worth

Vicki Gunvalson, an independent insurance agent, author, and reality television star, has a net worth of $7 million. Best known as an original cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Gunvalson has also authored several books, including “More Than a Housewife” and “Internet Life Insurance Selling Made Easy.”

Early Life

Vicki was born Victoria L. Steinmetz on March 27, 1962, in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in the suburb of Mount Prospect, later moving to Palatine, where she attended Fremd High School. She has three sisters—Kim, Kathy (both adopted), and Lisa—and one brother, Bill. Her father owned Steinmetz Acoustical Construction Company, and her mother was a homemaker who kept the family close-knit. Vicki’s father taught her financial responsibility, which started with her first job at Swenson’s Ice Cream Shop, followed by positions at Wendy’s and Jewel Food Stores.

Personal Life

At 21, Vicki married Michael Wolfsmith, with whom she had two children, Briana and Michael. After divorcing at 29, she became a single mother and worked part-time at her father’s construction company. A friend suggested she get a life insurance policy, which led her to become licensed to sell life and health insurance. She quickly excelled, becoming the top salesperson at her company within a year.

Her son Michael graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder and works with Vicki at Coto Insurance. Her daughter Brianna, a nursing school graduate, is married with two children and lives in Oklahoma.

In 1991, Vicki’s father passed away from Alzheimer’s disease. Three years later, she married Donn Gunvalson and founded Coto Insurance and Financial Services after obtaining her insurance license in California. She is proud to mentor and employ other women and mothers like herself.

Reality TV Stardom

Vicki Gunvalson joined “The Real Housewives of Orange County” (RHOC) in its first season in 2005, becoming one of the show’s most iconic figures. She remained a central cast member through 13 seasons and appeared as a recurring member in season 14. RHOC, the original “Real Housewives” franchise, has expanded to include eight other U.S. installments and 11 international versions, broadcast in over 120 countries.

During her time on RHOC, Vicki went through a public divorce from Donn Gunvalson, with the proceedings starting in 2010 and finalizing in 2014. More recently, she was in a controversial relationship with Brooks Ayers, who was disliked by many of her fellow cast members and Vicki’s daughter, Brianna.

Vicki is engaged to Steve Lodge, brother of actor Roger Lodge. The couple enjoys country music concerts and spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Professional Attributes

Known for her controlling nature regarding her family and career, Vicki expects others to give 100% effort, mirroring her own work ethic. She has often said, “I want the power and the money, and I want them both.” Her outspoken, ambitious personality has made her one of the standout figures on RHOC.

Vicki Gunvalson Awards and Recognition

In 2018, Vicki received the Patriot Award from the United States Department of Defense for her support of military spouses and families. Her tenure on RHOC ended in January 2020, when she announced her departure from the franchise, thanking fans for their support over the years.

Vicki Gunvalson Salary

Vicki Gunvalson earned $500,000 per season on RHOC. Her net worth has been amassed through her career as the owner and operator of Coto Insurance and Financial Services, which she has expanded to include associates in Bellevue, Washington, and Atlanta.

Real Estate

Vicki’s home in the exclusive gated community of Coto De Caza in Southern Orange County was briefly on the market for $2.695 million. The 5,400-square-foot mansion features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, high ceilings, a formal living and dining room, a main floor office, and a gourmet kitchen. The luxurious backyard includes a pool with a waterfall, rock slide, spa, fire pit, and a full outdoor kitchen. The master suite boasts a retreat with a two-way fireplace and an oversized balcony overlooking the resort-style backyard and Coto De Caza hills.

