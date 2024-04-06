Ex-JKUAT Student Victor Kibet Who Was Abducted in Juja Found Alive 

A former student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Victor Kibet who went missing last month is alive.

He was dropped off the road in Juja, Kiambu County by his suspected abductors who gave him money for a motorcycle home.

His father Paul Mutai said he called him Friday to say he is well.

He was dropped off in Juja at night on Friday.

He was abducted on March 18 from the same area. The motive of his abduction is yet to be known but officials suspect he and others may have defrauded a company or individuals.

Kibet told his friends that he was robbed everything in his Binance account before he was freed. The kidnappers allegedly took US$ 600,000 from him which is equivalent to Sh77 million.

He is however unaware where he was kept for all the time he was missing but he was given food during his captivity which kept him going alive and stronger.

The Bachelor of Commerce graduate had no known job, with his family also not aware of his business dealings but flaunted top-of-the-range vehicles.

The 23-year-old Kibet, described as living large before his disappearance, was allegedly enjoying a game of pool at an entertainment joint in Kiambu County before he was reportedly seized by individuals claiming to be police officers.

Witnesses said they saw him being bundled into a waiting Subaru, which promptly sped away from the scene, followed closely by a double cabin.

Since then, Kibet’s whereabouts had remained a mystery, as police intensified their search for the young tycoon.

Kibet, often seen as an embodiment of the ‘Kenyan dream’ that many youth and millennials aspire to achieve, had a surprising aspect to his story – the unknown source of his wealth that sparked discussions on social media.

Despite having no known job, Kibet consistently flaunted top-of-the-range vehicles, including a 2023 Mercedes GLC 250 4 Matic, among others.

Kibet’s ownership of multiple luxury vehicles, including an Audi Q7, a Subaru Forester, and a Toyota Mark X, raised eyebrows among many.

His abduction is believed to be linked to a series of online fraud he had been named in.

Whereas it is not clear who was behind the abduction, there were questions about hit wealth and in particular the source.

Kibet has been living high life amid questions on where he got his money without formal employment.

However, days after he had disappeared, his father claim that his son had mentioned starting a business with friends but had not divulged further details but rubbishing claims that his son was into fraud.

Detectives had also been investigating claims of online fraud involving locals and foreigners.

Most of the suspects in the crime are students or former students at the university. They also come from the same region an indication they get same tuition on how to do it.

Police are also investigating the abduction of one Enos Lagat who was picked up by unknown persons from outside a bar along Langata Road.

Lagat who has been an ambitious politician was picked up from Uchumi area and the family has so far reported the matter at Langata police station.

Lagat, a resident of Uasin Gishu county, was reported missing on Saturday, March 30.

Lagat, who hails from Kapseret Constituency, was last seen along Lang’ata Road on that same day.

Initial reports from friends indicated that Lagat was last spotted at Uchumi Hyper along Langata Road at 10:20 pm.

Family and friends have appealed to the public for any information regarding Lagat’s whereabouts and urged anyone with relevant details to report to the nearest police station.

As the search for Lagat continues, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage has emerged, capturing his last movements before his disappearance.