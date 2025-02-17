Victoria Azarenka, a Belarusian professional tennis player born on July 31, 1989, is a former world No. 1, holding the top ranking for 51 weeks and finishing as the year-end No. 1 in 2012.

She boasts 21 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including two major titles at the 2012 and 2013 Australian Opens, making her the first Belarusian to win a major singles title.

Beyond singles, Azarenka has secured 10 WTA Tour doubles titles, including one WTA 1000, two Premier Mandatory, and two Premier 5 titles.

She reached four major finals in women’s doubles and achieved a career-high ranking of No. 7 in the world.

Siblings

Victoria has one brother named Max.

However, not much much is known about Max, including his personal life or career.

Career

Azarenka turned professional in 2003 and gradually climbed the ranks, making her mark on the WTA Tour in the late 2000s.

Her first WTA title came in 2009 in Brisbane, and she continued to improve her ranking and results.

The period from 2011 to 2013 marked Azarenka’s most dominant phase. She reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2011, signaling her Grand Slam potential.

2012 was a stellar year; she won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, defeating Maria Sharapova in the final.

She also achieved the World No. 1 ranking and won a bronze medal in singles and a gold medal in mixed doubles at the London Olympics.

2013 saw continued success, as she successfully defended her Australian Open title, again defeating Li Na in a tough final.

She also reached the US Open final but lost to Serena Williams in a close three-set match.

After 2013, Azarenka faced various challenges, including injuries and a custody battle that significantly impacted her playing schedule.

She took time off from the sport to focus on her son.

Despite these challenges, she made a determined comeback to the tour.in 2020, she reached the US Open final again, demonstrating her resilience and skill.

This run included a notable victory over Serena Williams in the semifinals, but she ultimately lost to Naomi Osaka in a hard-fought final.

Azarenka is known for her aggressive baseline game. She is a counter-puncher with excellent court coverage and strong groundstrokes.

She is a very vocal player on the court. Her mental toughness and competitive spirit have been key to her success.

Accolades

Azarenka has won a total of four Grand Slam titles, including two in singles at the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, making her the first Belarusian player to win a major title.

In addition to her singles success, Azarenka has also secured two Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles: the 2007 US Open with Max Mirnyi and the 2008 French Open with Bob Bryan.

Throughout her career, Azarenka has reached the finals of Grand Slam tournaments five times.

She finished as a runner-up at the US Open in 2012, 2013, and again in 2020, where she lost to Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, respectively.

Her performance at these tournaments has solidified her reputation as a formidable competitor on the court.

Azarenka’s accolades also include an Olympic bronze medal in women’s singles and a gold medal in mixed doubles at the 2012 London Olympics.