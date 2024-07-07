Vikings Rookie CB Khyree Jackson, 24, Among Three Killed in Car Crash

Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two others were killed in a car crash Saturday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police. Jackson was 24 years old.

Jackson, who was the front passenger in a Dodge Charger that was part of a three-car collision in Upper Marlboro, was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel, according to the MSP news release. Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton Jr., 24, were also killed in the crash. The three were high school football teammates at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High in Maryland.

“We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident,” the Vikings said in a statement. “While we work to gather more information, we have spoken to Khyree’s family and offered the support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also communicated the news to Vikings players, coaches and staff and have offered counseling for those who need emotional support. Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident.”

All three of the deceased were travelling in the Charger, which was struck by a silver Infiniti headed northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue, according to police. The preliminary investigation indicates that the Infiniti, driven by Cori Clingman, struck the Charger first and and then a Chevrolet Impala after attempting to change lanes at a high rate of speed. The Charger then traveled off the side of the road and struck multiple tree stumps before coming to rest, according to the release.

Hazel, who was driving the Charger, was also pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police. Lytton Jr., who was seated in the rear, was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by hospital personnel.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the fatal crash, which remains under investigation.

“The NFL family is deeply saddened and devastated by the passing of Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson.” the league said in a statement. “Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, loved ones and everybody involved in this tragic accident.”

Jackson was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent two years at the University of Alabama before playing his final collegiate season at the University of Oregon in 2023.

Jackson showed NFL promise during his senior season at Oregon. In 12 games, he accrued three interceptions, seven pass break-ups, two sacks and 34 total tackles, leading to an All-Pac-12 first-team selection.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement. “His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

