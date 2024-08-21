Villagers Push for Compensation Over Gov’t Project Land in Kisii 

Residents displaced from land set aside for the affordable housing project in Nyaribari Masaba in Kisii now want compensation.

They said they were hastily ordered out as their structures were demolished.

They said their push for compensation was met with loud silence.

A Seventh Day Adventist Church was among properties displaced as the affordable housing project begun at Ekerubo area in the Sub-County.

“We have not been told anything yet. I lost property and nobody is telling me who will compensate me,” said John Nyabwoge.

More others like him lamented losing all they had a cumulated over the years to demolitions.

Area Ward representative Wycliff Siocha who joined the residents of asked the government to compensate all the affected residents.

“When this project was initially floated those who had set businesses at the site were looking forward to receive some cash to help them restart life elsewhere but this had not been forthcoming,” Siocha separately told journalists.

He said he had been under pressure on what to tell his electorates after he too failed to get a satisfactory response from the government.

“I am their hope as they push for compensation yet am at a loss myself,” he stated.

At least 270 units are being set up in the area, part of the broader initiative by President William Ruto.

Ruto also visited the region and undertook a ground breaking ceremony ahead of construction works of the units.

The project will cost Sh700 million to complete.

By Magati Obebo