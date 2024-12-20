Vocal Kisii County Critic, Activist Injured in Office Scuffle 

A political activist in Kisii was Friday left nursing injuries after a suspected attack by goons.

The Juhudi Africa communications executive, Benard Nyamwaro, was however, rescued by police officers after raising alarm through a proxy.

Speaking to journalists, Nyamwaro claimed the goons had descended on him while visiting the office of a senior Kisii County executive Friday afternoon.

He was accompanied by Cephas Tungai, also an activist.

“We were visiting him with a friend when a group of goons sauntered into the office and viciously attacked me,” he told journalists outside Kisii Central Police Station where he went to file a complaint.

He said he sustained injuries to the abdomen from the kicks the thugs rained on him.

Tungai witnessed the drama.

It was not immediately established what the vocal activist had gone to do at the County office when he was manhandled.

Nyamwaro is, however, known for being vocal in criticizing the County administration.