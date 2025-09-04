Vincent Perez Siblings: Meet Carlos and Estrella Perez

Vincent Perez, born on June 10, 1964, in Lausanne, Switzerland, is a renowned Swiss actor, director, photographer, and screenwriter of Spanish and German descent.

His father, Antonio Pérez Alberola, hailed from Puebla Larga, Valencia, Spain, and worked in the import-export business, while his mother, Arnoldine Bush, was a German housewife born in Bonn.

Perez’s multicultural background, blending Spanish passion and German precision, has shaped his versatile career in the arts.

Growing up in Penthaz and Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne in the canton of Vaud, he initially explored photography at the Centre Doret in Vevey before pivoting to dramatic arts.

His training at the Conservatoire Supérieur d’Art Dramatique in Geneva, followed by studies at the Conservatoire National Supérieur d’Art Dramatique in Paris and L’École des Amandiers in Nanterre, laid the foundation for his illustrious career.

Vincent is the second of three children born to Antonio Pérez Alberola and Arnoldine Bush. He has two siblings Carlos and Estrella Perez.

Howevet, information about Vincent’s siblings is sparse, as Perez tends to keep his personal life private, and public records do not provide accounts of their personal or career pursuits.

Career

Perez began his journey in theatre, performing in classics like Hamlet and Penthésilée at the Théâtre des Amandiers in Nanterre and the Festival d’Avignon.

His screen debut came in 1986 with Gardien de la nuit, but his breakthrough arrived in 1990 as Christian in Cyrano de Bergerac, opposite Gérard Depardieu.

The role catapulted him to international fame, establishing him as a romantic leading man.

Perez went on to star in major French films like Indochine (1992), an Oscar-winning film, La Reine Margot (1994), and Le Bossu (1997), sharing the screen with icons like Catherine Deneuve, Isabelle Adjani, and Jacqueline Bisset.

His international ventures include The Crow: City of Angels (1996), where he played Ashe Corven, and Queen of the Damned (2002) as Marius de Romanus.

On television, he portrayed Lieutenant Vincent Revel in Paris enquêtes criminelles and Frankenstein’s monster in a 2004 TV movie.

Beyond acting, Perez has made significant strides as a director.

His short films L’échange (1992) and Rien à dire were nominated for the Palme d’Or at Cannes, and he directed feature films like Peau d’ange (2002), The Secret (2005), and Alone in Berlin (2016).

As a screenwriter, he collaborated with his wife, Karine Silla, on projects like Une affaire d’honneur (2023).

Perez is also an accomplished photographer, exhibiting works featuring figures like Carla Bruni and the Bolshoi Ballet at prestigious venues like Rencontres d’Arles and RuArts in Moscow.

In 2018, he founded the Rencontres du 7e art festival in Lausanne, a non-competitive celebration of cinematic masterpieces, inspired by the Festival Lumière in Lyon.

Accolades

Perez’s role in Cyrano de Bergerac garnered a César Award nomination for Best Male Newcomer in 1991, marking his arrival as a major talent.

In 1992, he received the prestigious Jean-Gabin Prize for his performance in Indochine.

Further César nominations followed, including Best Supporting Actor for Le Bossu in 1998 and Ceux qui m’aiment prendront le train in 1999.

As a director, his short film L’échange earned a Palme d’Or nomination at the Cannes Film Festival in 1992.

His 2016 film Alone in Berlin won the Best Screenplay award at the 2016 Festival international du film de fiction historique.

Beyond film, Perez’s photography has been celebrated in exhibitions across France, Russia, and Monaco, and his cultural contributions were highlighted when he served on juries at festivals like Cabourg (2019) and the Beijing International Film Festival (2025).