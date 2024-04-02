Virgil Abloh Sibling: Edwina Abloh’s Bond with the Fashion Icon

Virgil Abloh was an influential American fashion designer, entrepreneur and DJ known for founding the luxury streetwear brand Off-White in 2013.

He was the chief executive officer of Off-White and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.

Virgil, born on September 30, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, to Ghanaian parents, began his career with his brand Pyrex Vision in 2012.

He passed away on November 28, 2021, at the age of 41 after battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Virgil’s innovative designs bridged streetwear and luxury fashion, earning him global recognition and influence in the fashion industry.

Sibling

Virgil had one sister named Edwina Abloh.

Their family includes their parents, Nee and Eunice Abloh, who moved from Ghana to the United States in the 1970s.

Virgil and Edwina were raised in Rockford, Illinois, by their Ghanaian immigrant parents, where their mother, Eunice, played a significant role in nurturing Virgil’s early interest in fashion by teaching him how to use a sewing machine and design T-shirts.

Career

Virgil had a multifaceted career that spanned fashion, music, art and design.

He founded the luxury streetwear brand Off-White in 2013, which gained global recognition for its innovative designs bridging streetwear and luxury fashion.

Virgil was also the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, a role he took on in 2018, where he continued to make a significant impact in the fashion industry.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with artists like Kanye West, contributing to projects such as West’s albums and creative ventures.

Virgil was known for his unique approach to design, drawing inspiration from various sources like music, history and architecture.

His career was marked by groundbreaking achievements, including being the first African-American artistic director at a French luxury fashion house and receiving recognition as one of the most influential people in the world.

Despite his untimely passing in 2021, Virgil’s legacy continues to inspire and influence the fashion world.

Cause of death

Virgil passed away at the age of 41 after battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that affects the heart.

He was diagnosed with this condition in 2019 and chose to keep his battle private while undergoing various challenging treatments.

Despite his diagnosis, Virgil continued to lead significant institutions in the realms of fashion, art and culture, showcasing immense dedication to his craft and a mission to open doors for others and promote greater equality in art and design.

His work ethic, curiosity, and optimism remained unwavering throughout his fight against cancer, reflecting his deep commitment to inspiring future generations through his art and creativity.

Virgil’s legacy as a visionary designer and cultural influencer continues to resonate even after his untimely passing.

Tributes

Various celebrities and figures paid heartfelt tributes to Virgil following his passing.

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and other stars honored him on the one-year anniversary of his death, reflecting the impact he had on the fashion industry and beyond.

Additionally, tributes poured in from individuals who worked alongside him, knew him personally, and admired his work, showcasing the profound influence he had on those around him and the industry as a whole.

The tributes highlighted Abloh’s visionary creativity, his dedication to opening doors for others, and his mission to promote greater equality in art and design, underscoring the lasting legacy he left behind.