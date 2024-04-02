Devin Booker Siblings: All About Davon and Mya

Devin Booker is an American professional basketball player for the Phoenix Suns of the NBA.

Born on October 30, 1996, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he gained recognition for his talent and achievements in basketball, including being a four-time All-Star and helping the Suns reach the NBA Finals in 2021.

Devin is known for his scoring ability, setting records like becoming the youngest player to score over 60 points in a game and achieving consecutive 50-point games at a young age.

His career highlights include winning a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Devin has also been in the spotlight for his relationships, notably with model and media personality Kendall Jenner, with whom he dated for a period before parting ways.

Siblings

Devin has two step-siblings, Davon and Mya. Davon Wade, born on February 17, 1993, is the oldest sibling.

He studied Business Administration at Western Michigan University and works as a real estate professional in Phoenix.

Mya Powell, born in 2000, is Devin’s youngest sibling and shares the same mother, Veronica Gutierrez, but has a different father.

Mya has a medical condition called Microdeletion syndrome, which causes developmental delays.

Despite this, she is very competitive and interested in basketball, inspired by her brother’s career.

Devin’s bond with Mya is profound, and he has been actively involved in supporting her and raising awareness for people with intellectual disabilities, particularly through his work with the Special Olympics.

Their relationship has been a significant source of inspiration for Devin, shaping his off-the-court efforts and philanthropic endeavors.

Parents

Devin’s parents are Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez.

Melvin, born on August 20, 1972, is a former professional basketball player known for his college basketball career at the University of Missouri and his brief NBA stints with teams like the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

Veronica is of Mexican-American descent.

Despite never marrying, Melvin and Veronica decided to care for Devin after his birth.

Melvin played a significant role in Devin’s basketball development, supporting his career.

Devin’s mixed racial and ethnic heritage stems from his African-American father and Mexican-American mother.

Their family background, with Melvin’s basketball experience and Veronica’s support, has been instrumental in shaping Devin’s successful career as a prominent NBA shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns.

College career

Devin’s college career was marked by his time at the University of Kentucky.

In his freshman season during the 2014-2015 NCAA basketball season, he played for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Despite coming off the bench, Devin made a significant impact, showcasing his scoring ability and shooting prowess.

He averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 21.5 minutes per game.

Devin’s standout performances earned him recognition, including being named SEC Sixth Man of the Year and making the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Impressively, he declared for the NBA draft after his freshman year, forgoing his remaining college eligibility to pursue a professional career.

Devin’s time at Kentucky helped solidify his reputation as a talented shooting guard, setting the stage for his successful transition to the NBA as a key player for the Phoenix Suns.

Pro career

Devin’s professional career in the NBA began when he was selected as the 13th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2015 NBA Draft.

He quickly made an impact, becoming the first Suns rookie since the 1992-1993 season to record multiple 30+ point games.

Devin set records as the fourth-youngest player to score 1,000 points in a single season and earned NBA All-Rookie First Team honors.

Throughout his career, he continued to excel, achieving milestones like becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score 20+ points in 16 consecutive games and scoring 70+ points in a single game, a feat only achieved by six players in NBA history.

Despite facing injuries in some seasons, Devin consistently showcased his scoring prowess and leadership on the court.

His achievements include securing his first All-Star season in 2019-2020 and signing a lucrative 5-year, $158.3 million deal with the Phoenix Suns in 2018.

Devin’s impact on the Suns and the NBA has solidified his position as a key player and a rising star in the league.