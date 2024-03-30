Kygo Siblings: Meet the Brothers and Sisters

Kygo, whose real name is Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, is a Norwegian DJ and record producer known for his remixes and original tracks in the electronic music genre.

He gained international recognition with remixes like I See Fire by Ed Sheeran and singles such as “Firestone and Stay.

Kygo was born on September 11, 1991, in Singapore, and later moved to Norway where he spent most of his childhood.

He started playing the piano at a young age and transitioned to producing music in his teens.

Kygo’s music career took off after his remixes gained popularity on SoundCloud, leading to a record deal with Sony Music Entertainment. music career took off after his remixes gained popularity on SoundCloud, leading to a record deal with Sony Music Entertainment.

He released his debut studio album, Cloud Nine, in 2016 and has collaborated with artists like Selena Gomez and Whitney Houston.

Kygo is also known for his philanthropic efforts, support for the LGBT community, and down-to-earth personality.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Awards

Siblings

Kygo has four siblings, namely Jenny Gørvell-Dahll, Johanne Gørvell-Dahll, Mads Bjordal and Sondre Gjerde Bjordal.

He is placed in the middle among his siblings.

Growing up, Kygo traveled extensively with his parents to various countries, including Japan, Brazil, Kenya, and others.

His upbringing involved exposure to diverse cultures and experiences, shaping his musical journey.

Kygo’s family background and the bond with his siblings have been significant influences in his life, contributing to his development as a musician and individual.

Parents

Kygo was born in Singapore to Norwegian parents. His father, Lars Gørvell-Dahll, worked in the maritime industry, and his mother, Kjersti Gjerde, is a dentist.

Kygo’s upbringing involved living in various countries like the U.K., Japan, Kenya and Egypt, due to his parents’ international background.

This diverse upbringing and exposure to different cultures played a significant role in shaping Kygo’s musical journey and personal development.

Also Read: Carrie Underwood Siblings: Meet Shanna Means and Stephanie Shelton

Career

Kygo rose to fame through his unique blend of tropical house music.

His career took off when he gained recognition for his remixes on SoundCloud, leading to a record deal with Sony Music Entertainment.

Kygo’s breakthrough came with his remix of Ed Sheeran’s I See Fire and his single, Firestone, which garnered widespread acclaim.

He quickly became a global sensation, achieving milestones like being the fastest artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

Kygo’s success continued to soar as he sold out arenas, headlined major festivals, and collaborated with A-list artists.

Alongside his manager, Myles Shear, he co-founded Palm Tree Records, a joint venture with Sony Music, to promote community, culture and artist development.

Kygo’s career is marked by a dedication to musical freedom, creativity, and a vision to leave a lasting impact on the music industry.

Awards

Kygo has garnered a multitude of awards and accolades throughout his illustrious career.

Notably, he has been honored with prestigious awards such as the YouTube Music Video Award for his track, Stole the Show, recognition at the MTV Europe Music Awards as the Best Norwegian Act and multiple International Dance Music Awards for categories like Best Break-Through DJ and Best Chillout/Lounge Track for his hit, Stole the Show.

These accolades underscore Kygo’s exceptional talent, creativity, and influence in the electronic music scene, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the industry.