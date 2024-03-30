Ava Max Sibling: A Look at Her Brother

Ava Max, whose real name is Amanda Ava Koci, is an American pop singer and songwriter known for hit songs like Sweet but Psycho and Kings & Queens.

She signed with Atlantic Records in 2016 and gained international recognition with her unique pop sound and powerful vocals.

Ava Max has Albanian descent and has quickly risen to fame in the music industry.

She released her debut studio album, Heaven & Hell, in 2020 and her second album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, in 2023.

Ava Max is recognized for her distinctive half-shaved head hairstyle, her energetic stage presence and her commitment to using her platform to raise awareness about mental health issues.

She has been nominated for various awards and has collaborated with renowned artists like David Guetta and Alan Walker.

Sibling

Ava Max has one older brother named Denis.

Not much information is publicly available about her brother or their relationship, but it is known that Ava Max lived with him during her journey to fame.

Her brother also served as her manager when she decided to pursue her music career in Los Angeles at the age of 17.

However, their working relationship faced challenges due to their close bond, leading Ava Max to seek a new management team to further her music career.

Parents

Ava Max’s parents are Paul and Andrea, both of Albanian descent.

They emigrated from Albania in 1991 after the fall of the country’s communist regime.

Ava Max’s mother, Andrea, is an opera singer, while her father, Paul, is a pianist.

The family initially lived in a church in Paris for a year before obtaining U.S. passports and settling in Wisconsin, where Ava Max was born.

Ava Max’s parents, who are both musicians, played a significant role in fostering her interest in music from a young age.

Despite facing challenges and moving frequently during Ava Max’s childhood, her parents supported her pursuit of a music career.

Ava Max’s journey to success in the music industry was marked by perseverance and dedication, with her family providing crucial support along the way.

Also Read: Carrie Underwood Siblings: Meet Shanna Means and Stephanie Shelton

Career

Ava Max rose to fame with her breakthrough single, Sweet but Psycho, in August 2018.

She signed with Atlantic Records in 2016 and has since released hit songs like Kings & Queens, So Am I and My Head & My Heart.

Ava Max’s music career has been marked by significant achievements, including her debut studio album, Heaven & Hell, in 2020 and her second album Diamonds & Dancefloors in 2023.

Her singles have topped charts in multiple countries, with Sweet but Psycho reaching #1 in over 20 countries.

Ava Max’s unique style and powerful vocals have garnered her a large following, and she has collaborated with artists like Tiësto and Jason Derulo.

Despite facing challenges early in her career, including being rejected due to her young age, Ava Max’s perseverance and talent have solidified her position as a prominent figure in the music industry.

Awards and accolades

Ava Max has garnered numerous awards and accolades throughout her music career.

Some of her notable achievements include winning an Attitude Breakthrough Award in 2019, an iHeartRadio Titanium Award, four Los 40 Music Awards, one MTV Europe Music Award, one Swiss Music Award and one TopHit Music Award.

Her debut studio album, Heaven & Hell, released in 2020 has been well-received, with singles like Sweet but Psycho earning her accolades such as the Best International Song at the 2019 Los 40 Music Awards.

Ava Max has also received nominations from various prestigious awards like the Gaffa Awards, Global Awards, Gold Derby Music Awards, Hungarian Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, NRJ Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and Spotify Awards.

Additionally, she has been recognized by Forbes in their 30 Under 30 list.