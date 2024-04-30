Wa Iria Charged With Sh351 Million Fraud, Released On Sh10 Million Cash Bail

Former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria was on Tuesday charged with over Sh351 million corruption related charges.

He was arraigned alongside his co accused before a Milimani anti corruption court where he denied the charges.

A section of Azimio leadership was in court when Wairia was arraigned.

In count one the former governor is charged alongside the County Secretary of the Murang’a County Government, Directors of Top Image Media Consultants and Value View Limited, and his Personal Assistant respectively.

They are accused of conspiring to commit an act of corruption.

They allegedly engaged in fraudulent activities related to an unlawful contract for media buying services awarded to Top Image Media Consultants Limited by the Murang’a County Government, with a value of over Sh351 million.

Wa Iria is also charged with acquiring a direct private interest in the contract between Muranga county government and Top Media Consultant Limited and money laundering.

Through his lawyers, the former governor asked to be released on bail, saying he would abide by all court directions.

“We invite you to take judicial notice of political prosecutions and aggression against principles of multi-party,” the court was told

The prosecution did not object to their release on bail however, they asked the court to take into account the seriousness of the offences with which each of the accused persons is charged with.

“The offences are serious, grant terms commensurate to the charges.”

The prosecution also rubbished the submissions by the defence that the charges before court were brought out of political considerations

“There was no such thing, the charges were brought after investigations were conducted by the investigative body EACC and file forwarded to DPP who upon perusal was satisfied that there was sufficient evidence to prefer charges against the accused persons.”

The other suspects were released on various bond terms.

All the accused were barred from travelling without clearance of the court.

They were also warned against contacting with the prosecution witnesses.