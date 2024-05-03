Former Governor Wa Iria Released from Remand After Depositing Sh10 Million Bail 

Former Murang’a governor Mwangi Wa Iria was Friday released from remand after he met conditions set by a court.

He had been remanded at the Industrial Area Remand Prison since April 30.

Appearing before Milimani Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki on the accused pleaded not guilty to various corruption charges.

He was released on a Sh20 million bond or in the alternative pay a cash bail of Sh10 million.

The former Governor is charged alongside his wife Jane Waigwe Kimani , brother-in-law Solomon Mutura, Personal Assistant Peter Muturi Karanja and others in relation to tenders for media and publicity irregularly awarded to a company linked to them known as Top Image Consultants at a cost of Sh562 million during the Financial Years 2014/2015 and 2015/2016.

On Monday May 29, Wa Iria was presented before Justice Nixon Sifuna of Milimani Anti-Corruption High Court who declined to extend orders suspending his prosecution and ordered him and his co-accused to surrender to EACC for processing ahead of plea-taking on Tuesday.

A High Court in Murang’a had previoulsy issued temporary orders stopping their charging in court.

But the orders were vacated by Justice James Wakiaga who subsequently transferred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Court for further directions.