Waititu Expected in Court After Dramatic Arrest Over Remarks

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu spent his Monday night at Pangani Police cells after being denied bail following his arrest.

His lawyers said he is expected in court to face charges related remarks he made during an event in Ruiru on Sunday night.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday October 1 to face cybercrime-related charges.

Attempts by his lawyers to have him released were not successful.

One of his lawyers Ndegwa Njiru protested police action terming it dictatorial.

He said Waititu had been denied his rights while in the hands of detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters.

A group of politicians camped there after being denied entry to see him.

They condemned his arrest as an act of intimidation.

When opposition leaders, led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, attempted to inquire about the reasons for Waititu’s arrest, they faced resistance from police officers acting on orders from their superiors.

This confrontation escalated tensions as the opposition leaders sought to gain access to Waititu.

Waititu was reportedly ambushed and arrested by DCI officers while conducting personal business along the Eastern Bypass.

His arrest stems from remarks he allegedly made during a concert featuring a popular Kikuyu musician.

In a video captured at the event, Waititu stated, “But we said one thing: if they take that motion to Parliament, then Gachagua’s MPs, led by Kalonzo’s MPs, will also take a motion to impeach Ruto.

“There’s no day Gachagua will go home alone since we voted them in as one ticket.”

Opposition leaders criticized the incident, labeling it another instance of intimidation by the Kenya Kwanza government.

“When a senior council like Kalonzo arrives, he is supposed to lead the team,” said former Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Musyoka said any unexplained arrest is nothing short of an abduction.

After being questioned, Waititu was transferred to Pangani Police awaiting his arraignment.

His expected charges are related to cybercrime.

Members of the opposition, who felt unwelcome at the DCI headquarters, questioned why Waititu was not summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) if his remarks were genuinely deemed inflammatory.

It is not the first time Waititu is arrested by police over his remarks.

It comes amid increasing political temperatures in the country.