Waititu, Wife and 11 Others Found with Case to Answer in Sh588 Million Graft Case

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife Susan Wangari were found with a case to answer in the Sh588 million road tender graft case.

Anti-corruption Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyoki on Thursday ruled that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against Waititu, Wangari, and 11 other accused persons.

“Having considered the evidence on record, submissions by all parties herein as per Section 306 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) I have arrived at a find that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the accused persons in Count 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,9,10,11 and 12,” Nzyoki ruled.

He said that the evidence adduced by the prosecution through 32 witnesses and 741 exhibits was overwhelming to enable them to be placed on their defense.

Waititu had attempted to halt the case by filing a suit to have the charges against him, his wife, and the other co-accused quashed.

He argued that the charge sheet did not specify their exact charges.

In the case, the suspects were accused of fraudulently benefiting from tenders amounting to Sh588 million.

Investigators from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) allege that the substantial tender was awarded to a company linked to the governor’s proxies

