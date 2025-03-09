Walk outs, booes mar Odinga Sunday visit to Kisii over deal with Ruto

A visit to Kisii Sunday left egg in the face of ODM leader Raila Odinga after a crowd walked out on him, leaving nearly an empty stadium to him and pockets of other leaders in attendance.

More drama broke out as those that remained did the jeering, drowning the speech by Odinga as he defended the new power sharing deal with Presidential William Ruto government.

The group seemed to be reacting to the recent deal Odinga entered with Ruto.

Odinga was the chief guest at Gusii Stadium where Shabana FC was unveiling its new kits under their new sponsor Sportpesa.

Even with hostility, Odinga struggled through to defend his new dalliance with Ruto saying it was for the better good of the country.

“I wanted to unite all Kenya and I do not mind critics making noise,” Odinga said.

The drama unfolded before the host, Governor Simba Arati and his Deputy Elijah Obebo.

It got tense as a hostile crowd near the VIP dias broke out into “Raila must go, “Ruto must go” immediately Odinga had taken his seat.

More others sang in praise of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi who has declared intention to challenge Ruto in the 2027 polls.

On Thursday, Odinga had chided the bid by Matiangi for presidency during his tour of Kisii, irking some of the residents.

On Sunday, some group in the Gusii Stadium had started singing Ruto and Raila must go while the other wanted to sing only Ruto must go.

With tongues clashing, a few exchanged blows before an all out booing of Odinga and Ruto ensued.

Those who accompaned Odinga include Governors Ochilo Ayako (Migori) Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) and Senator Eddy Okech (Migori).

Ayacko was too heckled after he attempted to calm the crowd.

An attempt by Governor Arati to dissuade the crowd from walking out on Odinga was met with protests.

The event went without any fracas.