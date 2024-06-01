Wanda Sykes Sibling: All About Harry Sykes

Wanda Sykes is an American stand-up comedian, actress and writer known for her smart-witted humor.

She has a diverse career in stand-up, television and film, with notable appearances in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and films like Monster-in-Law and Ice Age: Continental Drift.

Sykes has received multiple awards, including Primetime Emmy Awards and American Comedy Awards, showcasing her talent and versatility in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Sykes has one sibling, an older brother named Harry Sykes.

He is named after their father, Harry Ellsworth Sykes, a retired US Army colonel who previously worked at the Pentagon.

Despite Harry not being in the public eye like his sister, he has been a supportive presence in Sykes’ life, contributing to her success and serving as a source of inspiration.

Career

Sykes began her stand-up career in Washington, D.C. and later moved to New York City to pursue comedy full-time.

Her breakthrough came when she joined the HBO show, The Chris Rock Show, where she worked as a writer and performer, earning three Primetime Emmy nominations and winning one in 1999 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special.

Sykes has appeared in numerous television shows, including Curb Your Enthusiasm, Wanda at Large and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She has also had several comedy specials, such as Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied and Wanda Sykes: Sick and Tired.

In film, Sykes has appeared in movies like Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, Down to Earth, Monster-in-Law and Ice Age: Continental Drift.

Sykes has also written a book, Yeah I Said It, which is a collection of essays on life, family, and current events.

She has been recognized with several awards, including the American Comedy Award for Outstanding Female Stand-Up Comic and the Comedy Central Commie Award for Funniest TV Actress.

Awards and accolades

Sykes has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She won a Primetime Emmy Award in 1999 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music or Program for The Chris Rock Show.

Sykes has been nominated for 17 Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Black-ish and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

In 2001, she won the American Comedy Award for Funniest Female Stand-Up Comic.

Sykes also won the Comedy Central Commie Award for Funniest TV Actress in 2003.

She received the GLAAD Stephen F. Kolzak Award in 2010 for her contributions to LGBTQ+ representation in media and the Activism in the Arts honor at the Triumph Awards in 2015.

Sykes has been recognized by several other prestigious awards, including Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer in 2024 and Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Comedy Special for the same special in 2024.

She has also received nominations from the Directors Guild of America, USA for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer, the Image Awards (NAACP) for Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special) for the same special and the People’s Choice Awards, USA for Comedy Act of the Year for Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer.

Additionally, Sykes received a nomination from the Online Film & Television Association for Best Direction in a Variety, Sketch, Nonfiction, or Reality Program for Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer.

She is also set to receive the Herb Sargent Award at the 76th annual Writers Guild Awards.

These awards and accolades demonstrate Sykes’ significant impact and contributions to the entertainment industry.