Wanted policeman in murder of lawyer Mbobu, Dr Mutiso arrested in Eldoret

A manhunt for a police officer wanted in connection with the murders of prominent Nairobi lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu and Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso culminated in his arrest, marking a significant breakthrough in the two investigations.

Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang of Kikuyu police who had been on the run, was arrested by a team of detectives from DCI Headquarters following actionable intelligence that led them to Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County.

The breakthrough came along Uganda Road in Eldoret’s Central Business District, where detectives intercepted Sang as he drove a silver Toyota Fielder.

At the time, he was reportedly in the process of selling the vehicle to raise money for his daily upkeep.

His arrest brings a key suspect who had remained at large into police custody, marking a significant step forward in the two murder investigations.

Detectives said they are now pursuing further leads to establish the full circumstances surrounding the killings and determine whether other individuals were involved.

Following his arrest, Sang was escorted to Eldoret Police Station for processing pending arraignment.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin said the DCI remains resolute in its pursuit of justice for the victims and their families.

“No rank, status or affiliation places anyone above the law. Detectives will continue following every credible lead to ensure that all those involved are brought before the courts to face their charges.”

So far about seven suspects are facing murder charges in both cases.

Mbobu, a renowned lawyer, university lecturer and author, was allegedly attacked and killed on September 9, 2025 in Nairobi.

Mbobu had represented Dr Mutiso’s husband, Prof David Ndetei, in legal proceedings.

Dr. Mutiso, a former Director of the African Institute of Mental and Brain Health, was fatally shot on July 29, 2026, in Upper Hill, Kilimani Sub-County, Nairobi, while inside a motor vehicle. The DCI has also identified a land dispute involving Dr. Mutiso as a possible motive for the killing. Investigators said the deceased was involved in a dispute over L.R. Number 1504/13, which is the subject of a case before the Machakos court.

Detectives had established that Sang, who is currently at large, allegedly coordinated the operation in liaison with Mbithe, who is already in police custody in connection with the murder of Dr. Mutiso, who was fatally shot on July 29, 2026 in Upper Hill, Nairobi.