Wanted Suspect Fatally Shot, Five Injured in Ambush in Kasarani

A wanted robbery with violence suspect was shot and killed in a shootout in Githurai area, Nairobi.

Police said Samuel Karui alias Sammy Steppa was wanted for a series of robberies with violence and murder incidences within Kasarani and its environs.

He was confronted in a house belonging to his girlfriend while in the company of his accomplice.

Police said they shot and killed the suspect and recovered a revolver pistol from him.

The weapon had a bullet.

According to police, his accomplice managed to escape.

During the incident, five members of the public were hit by stray bullets while in their iron sheet houses adjacent to the scene.

This is after the bullets hit them as they were sheltering in the houses as the shooting took place.

Police said they suspect they fired the bullets in the Sunday morning drama.

The suspect’s girlfriend was arrested and placed in police custody for further investigation while the injured victims were rushed to hospital where they were admitted in fair condition.

An investigation into the drama has been opened, police said.

The scene was processed and the body was moved to the City morgue for autopsy.