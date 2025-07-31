Warning issued after US energy drink cans accidentally filled with vodka

US authorities are warning consumers of Celsius energy drinks to check their cans after some were accidently filled with vodka.

The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) issued the warning for the Astro Vibe Blue Razz edition of the drink.

The mix-up came about after a packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to the vodka seltzer company High Noon, which filled them with alcohol.

High Noon is also recalling some of its Beach Variety packs which came from the same production line. No illnesses or adverse events have been reported for the impacted products, the USFDA added.

The recall affects two production lots, which the USFDA published on its website. The products were shipped to retailers in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin, between 21 July and 23 July.

The recalled High Noon packs include the retail code UPC 085000040065 along with the following lot codes:

* L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to L CCC 17JL25 23:59

* L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to L CCC 18JL25 03:00

The Celsius cans include the retail code UPC 8 89392 00134 1 along with lot codes:

* L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11

The lot codes are lasered on the bottom of cans.

“Consumers are advised to dispose of the Celsius Astro Vibe energy drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition cans with the impacted lot codes, and not consume the liquid” the USFDA said.

High Noon Beach Variety packs with different lot codes are not affected by the recall and are safe to consume, it added.

By BBC News