Warrant issued for arrest of Nairobi tycoon Pius Ngugi over Sh4.1 million debt

A Nairobi court issued a warrant of arrest against businessman Pius Mbugua Ngugi over unpaid legal fees amounting to more than Ksh.4.1 million.

The warrant was issued by Deputy Registrar Cynthia Mercy Muhoro of the Environment and Land Court, who directed officers at Nairobi Central Police Station to execute the order in accordance with Order 22 Rule 32 of the Civil Procedure Rules.

Court records show that Ngugi was ordered to settle a total of Sh4,193,578 following a judgment delivered in September 2025.

The amount comprises Sh3,710,630 as the principal sum, Sh475,948 in accrued interest, Sh5,500 in additional costs, and Sh1,500 in execution-related expenses.

The dispute arose from legal services rendered by Githogori & Harrison Advocates LLP, who represented Ngugi in Environment and Land Court Case No. 72 of 2018. After the firm taxed its costs, Ngugi claimed he had already overpaid the advocates by Sh479,369.32 and demanded a refund.

Despite raising the claim, court documents indicate that Ngugi did not successfully challenge the taxed costs through the proper legal channels.

Instead, he filed a separate application in a different court seeking to stop execution of the decree, arguing that the legal fees had been partially settled.

However, the application was dismissed on September 25, 2025, after the court ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to interfere with the matter. Justice Anthony Ombwayo later faulted Ngugi’s move to challenge the decree in a separate suit, terming it an abuse of the court process.

“The law is clear that once costs are taxed, a certificate of costs issued, and no appeal or review is lodged, the court must enter judgment in favour of the advocate,” Justice Ombwayo ruled.

Meanwhile, the High Court extended interim injunction orders in a corruption-related civil suit in which the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is seeking to recover Sh813 million allegedly obtained through corruption by Kiambu Governor Paul Kimani Wamatangi and others.

The matter came up before Justice Hedwig Okwany in the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division for directions on an application filed by the EACC on November 4, 2025.

The EACC urged the court to extend interim orders barring the defendants from dealing with the disputed assets pending the hearing and determination of the suit. The court allowed the application and extended the injunction orders until March 17, 2026.

During the session, the court directed all parties to exchange written submissions on the injunction application, granting each side 14 days to file and serve their respective submissions.

The court further granted parties liberty to file pleadings in response to an application by the first defendant seeking to strike out the suit.

The case will be mentioned on March 17, 2026, before Justice Musyoki for further directions. The court also directed that the extracted orders be served upon all parties.

EACC sued Governor Wamatangi and others alleging that the Sh813 million constitutes proceeds of corruption and should be forfeited to the state.