Warrant of Arrest Issued Against Two Somali Women in Robbery with Violence Case

A warrant of arrest was Tuesday issued against two women for skipping a court case where alongside others they are charged with an alleged offense of robbery with violence.

They are also facing another charge of sexual assault on the accused person who is a woman and a Norwegian.

The orders were issued by Kibera court magistrate Margret Wanjala against Fahima Yusuf Abdulahi and Rayan Abubakar Ali on Monday after they disappeared from the courts precincts to an unknown destination when their case file was placed aside after it was mentioned for further directions.

The court had earlier on been informed that the third accused person, Hibo Mohamud Abdulahi, who never appeared in court on the day, had already sneaked out of the country and was said to be in the United Kingdom from where she has been posting her images and video clips.

Fahima Yusuf Abdulahi, Rayan Abubakar Ali, and Hibo Mohamud Abdullahi were all arrested and charged for the first time in a Kibera court on August 22, 2024 for sexually assaulting and stealing money and properties from Maria Abdisalan Ali on of July 25, 2024.

“On July 25, 2024, at Lennox apartments Kilimani area in Dagoretti sub county within Nairobi County, jointly with others not before court you robbed Maria Abdisalan Ali one IPhone, 13 pro valued at 1,500 USD, a passport, two sets of Earrings, necklace, Bracelets and ring al valued at USD7,087, one pair of black sport shoes, clothes, bra black in color, shopping consisting of new clothes, bracelets perfumes shoes free dress, iPhone charger valued at 80,000 USD, one black handbag valued at 250 USD , one laptop make MacBook valued at 13,200 USD, cash 4,000 USD the property of the said Maria Abdisalan Ali and during the time assaulted and threatened the said Maria Abdisalan Ali”, read one of the charges.

They were also charged with the account of committing an indecent act with an adult, contrary to Section 11a of the offenses of the Sexual Offenses Act.

The particulars in the charge sheet that was read to them claimed that without permission, they touched the complainant private parts through inserting fingers and also used a male organ that was inserted in the mount of the complainant against her will.

They all denied the charges and were freed on a cash bail of Sh10,000 each.

The charges against them were amended to robbery with violence, whose punishable offense could lead to death if found guilty.

During the mention, the defense counsel of the accused persons told the court that they had made some application, but the magistrate and the complainant side told the court that it was unknown about them, but the court ordered the applicants legal team to serve properly the other side before the mention of the case on November 11.