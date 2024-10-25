Washington Post declines to endorse presidential candidate

The Washington Post has announced it will not endorse a presidential candidate in the upcoming election.

CEO William Lewis said the decision was a return “to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates”, adding that the newspaper will not be endorsing any president in the future either.

The move breaks with decades of tradition, with the paper having endorsed a candidate in every presidential election since the 1980s – all of whom have been Democrats.

It follows a similar announcement from the Los Angeles Times last week, which said it was not endorsing a presidential candidate this year.

The editorials editor at the Los Angeles Times resigned after the company’s decision.

“I am resigning because I want to make it clear that I am not okay with us being silent,” Mariel Garza told the Columbia Journalism Review. “In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up.

This is how I’m standing up.”

By BBC News