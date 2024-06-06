WATCH: Chris Brown Drops Visual For Collaborative Track “Hmmm” Featuring Davido

Chris Brown has released the music video for his collaboration with Davido titled “Hmmm.”

Directed by Travis Colbert, the visually stunning black-and-white video showcases Brown and Davido’s undeniable talent and charisma.

The video begins with an aerial view of Brown and Davido’s motorcade of SUVs arriving at a warehouse, where they are warmly welcomed by a group of fans.

As the music kicks in, Brown mesmerizes viewers with his intricate dance moves, accompanied by a troupe of skilled dancers. Meanwhile, Davido exudes effortless coolness as he delivers his verse surrounded by armed guards.

“Hmmm” marks Brown’s fourth consecutive video release in just four weeks, following the tracks “Feel Something,” “Press Me,” and “Go Girlfriend,” all directed by Jamar Harding.

This rapid succession of visuals is part of Brown’s commitment to his loyal fans, known as Team Breezy, with a promise to drop one video per week leading up to the launch of his highly anticipated 11:11 Tour, commencing on June 5 in Detroit.

Also Read: Kanye West Accuses Former Assistant of Blackmail

Produced by Yung Alpha, “Hmmm” is a captivating blend of amapiano-inspired rhythms, adding another dimension to Brown’s diverse musical repertoire.

The track is featured on Brown’s 11:11 (Deluxe) album, released in April, which boasts 13 new tracks and includes guest appearances by Mario, Bryson Tiller, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley, in addition to Davido.

The standard version of 11:11 was originally released on November 10 via RCA Records, preceded by the Grammy-nominated single “Summer Too Hot” and the chart-topping hit “Sensational” featuring Davido and Lojay. The latter track achieved critical acclaim, topping rhythmic radio charts in September 2023.

With the launch of his 11:11 Tour, Brown is set to embark on an electrifying journey to support his 11th studio album. Special guests Maeta, Ayra Starr, and Muni Long will join him on tour, with select appearances by Ayra Starr and Muni Long at specific stops, while Maeta will grace every city on the tour.