Governor Wavinya Orders Probe into Attack on MCAs as 10 Askaris Arrested

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti Wednesday ordered investigations into the attack and mistreatment of Members of County Assembly (MCAs) by county enforcement officers.

This was after at least ten inspectorate officers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking Kalama MCA Boniface Maeke within court premises.

The askaris were arrested after a court official called a senior police officer in the county stating that the court was under attack.

Maeke resisted the arrest by the officers before some of his colleagues and public members intervened.

The inspectorate officers attempted to unsuccessfully arrest the MCA at Machakos Law Court premises when the drama ensued.

Thursday, Ndeti condemned the attacks from her officers noting that her administration personnel are expected to follow the law.

“I take great exception at the humiliating treatment meted out to the leaders. I wish to reiterate my administration’s commitment to adhere to the rule of law and respect to the rights of all persons including our leaders,” she said.

The governor directed the County Secretary and Head of Public Service to institute investigations on the allegations.

Ndeti stated that appropriate administrative actions will be taken against persons who may be culpable.

“In the light of the above, I expect a report to be forwarded to my office within 7 days from today (Wednesday),” she added.

In addition, the governor called upon all county enforcement officers to adhere to the law and procedure at all times.

The officers were also urged to respect the rights of all residents of the county in the course of carrying out their mandate as it has always been our practice.

“I further state that my administration will not condone any act of lawlessness perpetrated by county staff on residents,” Ndeti added.

The arrested county staffers were directed to record statements at the Machakos police station DCI offices.

MCA Maeke recorded his statement at the station before he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The MCA alleged that he was stripped naked by his attackers during the incident.

“I don’t know why they attacked me. I know some of my attackers, they work for the Machakos County Government as inspectorate officers,” Maeke said.

He said he had accompanied his Masii/Vyulya counterpart Douglas Musyoka to court when he was attacked.

Machakos County Askaris reportedly arrested Musyoka on Tuesday.

He was charged with constructing a house without relevant approvals from the county.

The MCA was released on Sh50,000 cash bail.

Maeke said he didn’t know why he was attacked.

He said he sought treatment at a Machakos hospital for injuries sustained on his leg and hand.