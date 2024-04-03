Waziri Chacha in Court for Impersonating First Lady Rachel Ruto’s Legal Officer

A man who had been arrested for impersonation has once again been charged with the same offense.

Benson Masubo aka Waziri Chacha has once again found himself in trouble after he was charged with falsely presenting himself as the legal officer of First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto.

Waziri Chacha shot into limelight in 2018 when he was accused of extorting MPs using the name of Jubilee nominated MP Sabina Chege.

In this fresh charge, it is alleged that Masubo on March 21 this year at Riruta in Nairobi, falsely presented himself to be a person in public service namely a legal officer attached at the office of her excellency the first lady.

He used that ‘false position’ to instruct the Regional Criminal Investigation Officer (RCIO) Nairobi Peter Njeru Nthiga to make some arrests.

According to the charge sheet, Masibo reported to Nthiga that he is a legal officer attached to Rachel Ruto’s office.

He told Nthiga that there was a motor vehicle trailing him to harm him.

This prompted Nthiga to dispatch a team of officers to commence investigations.

It was in the course of the investigations that they were able to establish that the vehicle was not trailing him.

The charge sheet says that the vehicle belonged to one Patrick Kahuhua a former husband to his girlfriend.

Masubo allegedly wanted to use police officers to intimidate and harass Kahuhua for personal scores.

The accused who appeared before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina denied the charges.

The court will on Wednesday rule on whether it will release him on bail owing to his conduct of absconding court in another active criminal case.