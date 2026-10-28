We will keep honouring Kibaki’s dream of a prosperous, peaceful nation, DP Kindiki says

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the government is honouring the dreams and hopes of Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki through implementation of an all-inclusive transformational agenda without retrogressive politics.

The DP said the late President, who hailed from Othaya in Nyeri County, captured the nation’s hopes and aspirations through his radical economic policies that turned around for the better the nation’s economy.

“President Kibaki had a vision, and that vision is what we are following and honouring today. He did a lot of great work for Kenya. Therefore, we must honour his wishes and implement everything he envisioned for the good of Kenya, including the people of Othaya, where he was raised,” DP noted.

Speaking on Wednesday when he inspected several development projects in OthayaConstituency, Nyeri County, Prof. Kindiki promised to follow up closely the progress of the projects for faster completion.

The DP inspected the ongoing works at Karima-Kabutu Irrigation Project being done at Sh435 million and set to benefit 1, 688 households, Othaya Modern Market (Sh324 million) and Othaya Affordable Housing Project (320 units, Sh820 million). He also checked the progress of Mwai Kibaki Othaya Stadium (Sh55 million) and the upgrading works at Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital (Sh500 million).

“We will make sure we complete all these projects because of the respect we have for late President Mwai Kibaki,” DP assured.

To hasten completion of the projects, the DP said the government has set aside adequate funds and will monitor their implementation to avert delays.

He said President William Ruto has ordered accelerated upgrading of the Referral hospital to a Level 6 facility in order to serve more people and address more complicated health conditions.

“The hospital did not have adequate medical equipment, but we have now brought in modern diagnostic equipment, including CT scans and MRI machines. As a result, people are travelling from far away to receive treatment here,” DP stated.

Prof. Kindiki said when the time comes to seek votes next year, they will have several projects to showcase their commitment to developing Othaya and the whole country.

“We will return here to seek votes with President Ruto, and we will defend our record through projects such as Mwai Kibaki Teaching and Referral Hospital, OthayaStadium, Othaya Modern Market and water projects such as the one I have launched today,” he added.

The Deputy President asked the opposition to desist from insults and focus on what they can offer Kenyans that will make their lives better.

“Our opponents should tell you what they did for Othaya when they held office. Which water projects did they bring? Which roads did they construct? Which markets and stadiums did they build before insulting other leaders,” he reiterated.

The DP was accompanied by host MP Wambugu Wainaina (Othaya), Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga and Principal Secretaries Caroline Karugu (EAC Affairs and Acting ASALs and Regional Development) and Ephantus Kimotho (Irrigation).