    Wednesday Declared A Public Holiday to Mark Idd-ul-Fitr

    Interior CS Kithure Kindiki. [COURTESY]

    The government has declared Wednesday a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

    Interior CS Kithure Kindiki in a gazette notice dated April 9 said, “It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Wednesday, the 10th April, 2024 shall be a Public Holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.”

    The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadhan according to the Muslim calendar.

    During Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Muslim faithful wake up to cleanse their bodies in a ritual called ghusl.

    After getting dressed for the day they gather in mosques or outdoor locations for prayers and listen to a khutba (sermon) and give zakat al-fitr (charity in the form of food).

    Customary greetings, Eid Mubarak, with a formal embrace – three times – are common during Eid.

