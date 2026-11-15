Welder killed by flying truck tyre rim in Mwingi garage

A 24-year-old man died after a truck tyre rim he was welding detached and struck him in the face at an open-air garage in Mwingi Township, Kitui County.

The deceased, identified as Alex Kitonga, was welding a lorry tyre rim at Boy Welding Garage near Mwingi Catholic Church when the incident occurred on November 14.

According to police, the accident happened while the inflated tyre was still attached to the rim.

The rim suddenly detached from the tyre and struck Kitonga in the face, smashing his lower jaw and inflicting fatal injuries.

The force of the impact sent the detached rim flying, hitting a vehicle parked approximately 30 metres away and shattering its rear windscreen.

Members of the public alerted police through a telephone call, prompting officers from Mwingi Police Station to rush to the scene.

Officers found Kitonga lying dead inside the garage with severe facial injuries.

The scene was processed before the body was moved to Mwingi Level Four Hospital Mortuary for preservation and a postmortem examination.

The incident highlights the dangers associated with handling pressurised truck tyres and rims during repair and welding operations.