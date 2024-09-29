Wetangula Backs DP Gachagua’s Impeachment

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Sunday expressed his support for the motion to remove Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office.

Speaking at Wamunyu Catholic Church in Machakos County, Wetangula seemed to align himself with legislators who have accused Gachagua of promoting tribalism.

“We must know that our diversity is the source of our strength and that is how we shall live,” he said.

Legislators are set to table the impeachment motion against Gachagua on Tuesday, with reports suggesting that by Friday evening, the number of signatures was nearing the required threshold.

The motion needs the backing of 117 lawmakers to be introduced in the National Assembly and must secure the support of 233 MPs before it can be forwarded to the Senate for further deliberation.

On Friday, House leaders in the National Assembly, where the motion is first to be tabled, informed a local TV station that the proposal was progressing smoothly, with the signature collection drive reportedly gathering nearly 300 signatures.

“I can confirm to you that signatures are being collected and have reached 260 by Thursday evening and are now nearing 300,” National Assembly Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya told Citizen TV.