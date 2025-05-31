Wetang’ula criticizes Gachagua over ethnic-based politics

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula took a firm stance against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of perpetuating divisive, ethnic-based politics for personal political gain.

Speaking during a fundraising event at Machongo PAG Secondary School in Bomachoge Chache constituency, Wetang’ula criticized Gachagua for allegedly running a campaign strategy that he said seeks to fragment Kenyans along tribal lines.

“You cannot become president of this country by rotating around one mountain,” the Speaker remarked, in a pointed reference to Gachagua’s perceived regional-centric approach.

He further questioned the exclusion of leaders from other regions, such as Mt Elgon, in the national political discourse.

“Political competition is healthy and inevitable, but it must not be conducted through insults, tribal balkanization, or unproductive political theatrics,” Wetang’ula emphasized.

He urged both government and opposition leaders to champion national unity and steer clear of rhetoric that undermines cohesion.

“There is no superior community in Kenya. Tribal politics threaten our collective peace and progress,” he added, calling on Gachagua to reconsider his political conduct.

Wetang’ula also condemned what he termed as persistent verbal attacks on President Ruto and his allies by sections of the opposition, describing such behavior as “unwarranted and counterproductive.”

“Kenyans want issue-based politics, not name-calling. You don’t have to bring others down to stand tall,” he said.

He praised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for demonstrating statesmanship by prioritizing the country’s interests over personal political ambition, citing his recent cooperation with Ruto as a model of national unity.

“Who would have thought Raila would work with Ruto? After the elections, he chose country over self and that gave rise to the inclusive government we now have,” he said.

Wetang’ula was accompanied by several Members of Parliament, including Majority Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro, who echoed the Speaker’s sentiments.

Osoro, along with Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, accused Gachagua of engaging in divisive politics and urged him to show respect for the President.

Osoro also dismissed Gachagua’s allies as disgruntled individuals who were bitter about being left out of government.

The leaders were attending a Harambee in support of 40 churches in the constituency.

Other leaders present included Hon Alpha Miruka ( host MP), Zaheer Jhanda (Nyaribari Chache), Kitayama Marwa (Kuria East), Dorice Aburi (Woman rep Kisii), Hon Jerusha Momanyi ( Women rep Nyamira), Irene Mayaka (nominated senator).