Wetangula: Opposition lacks capacity to challenge Ruto

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has questioned the ability of opposition leaders to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election saying none has the experience required to lead the country.

According to Speaker Wetang’ula, the presidency was too important an office to be entrusted to inexperienced leaders insisting that Kenya needed a leader with a proven record of leadership.

“The presidency is a serious responsibility. We cannot gamble with it as a country. Kenyans have historically elected leaders with considerable leadership experience,” he said.

“I do not see any current opposition leader with the experience and capacity to wrestle power from President Ruto, who we all agree has done a tremendous job,” he added.

His remarks appeared to be directed at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, a first-term senator who has declared his interest in the presidency in 2027 and is associated with the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Like Wetang’ula, Senator Sifuna comes from the Luhya community and hails from Bungoma County.

Speaking during a boda boda empowerment drive at Matulo Girls Secondary School in Webuye West Constituency, Bungoma County, the Speaker appeared to rule out the community’s chances of producing a president in next year’s elections, saying its focus should instead be on 2032.

Wetang’ula, who has increasingly positioned himself as a potential presidential candidate in 2032, said he had the experience and qualifications needed to lead the country.

“I have all the qualities and requisite experience to lead this country in 2032. We cannot gamble with the presidency,” he said.

He urged the Luhya community to rally behind Ruto’s re-election bid, arguing that supporting the President would strengthen the region’s chances of securing political support in the future.

“We shall support President Ruto to the last person in next year’s elections. If we stand with him and respect one another as leaders, we shall secure our place in 2032,” he said.

He also invoked the legacy of veteran Luhya leaders Masinde Muliro and Michael Kijana Wamalwa, saying he was ready to continue their political journey.

“I am ready to complete the journey started by our great leaders, Masinde Muliro and Michael Kijana Wamalwa,” he said.

The event was organised by Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli and attended by President Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi, Likuyani MP Innocent Mugabe and other leaders.

The leaders endorsed Wetang’ula for the presidency in 2032, citing his experience and ability to unite Kenyans.

Kibet said the Speaker had the qualities needed to lead the country, while urging leaders to support President Ruto’s second-term bid.

“We are all rallying behind President Ruto and Wetang’ula. The Speaker is a sober, focused and visionary leader with the ability to unite Kenyans. He will make a great president in 2032,” he said.

Barasa, Wanyonyi and Mugabe praised Ruto for initiating development projects across the country, saying he deserved another term to complete his programmes.

They urged residents to support the President in 2027, arguing that the region’s backing would strengthen Mr Wetang’ula’s prospects in the subsequent presidential race.

Mugabe said the region had agreed to support Mr Wetang’ula’s 2032 ambition while backing President Ruto in the next election.

“As a region, we have all lined up behind Wetang’ula as we strategically support President Ruto in next year’s elections. We believe that in 2032, he will return the favour. We will not allow anyone to undermine Wetang’ula’s chances of ascending to the presidency in 2032,” he said.