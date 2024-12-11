Wetang’ula Suspends Committee Sittings

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula directed an early suspension of committee sittings, effective December 6, ahead of the official parliamentary recess.

This directive came ten days before the scheduled suspension of regular House and committee sittings, which were set to run from December 16 to January 26, 2025, as per the approved parliamentary calendar.

In a communication to the House, Wetang’ula explained the decision was to facilitate Members’ participation in the upcoming East African Community Inter-Parliamentary Games from December 7 to 18, and to allow Members to attend to their constituency duties thereafter.

“This variation is also aimed at enabling parliamentary staff to take their annual leave in preparation for the Fourth Session,” he stated.

The National Assembly officially adjourned on December 10 for its long recess, marking the conclusion of the Third Session of the 13th Parliament.

Wetang’ula described the recess as a “well-deserved break” after a productive session that saw the House deliberate on critical Bills, treaties, and inquiries, as well as approve key appointments.

During the session, Members also fulfilled their oversight and representation roles by presenting questions and statements to Cabinet Secretaries, which Wetang’ula noted had drawn significant public interest.

The Speaker indicated that the Clerk of the National Assembly is preparing a comprehensive report detailing the House’s activities during the Third Session.

Wetang’ula emphasized that prior approval must be sought from his office through a written request for any committee business deemed urgent during the recess. He also reassured Members that if an urgent matter requires House attention, a recall for special sittings would be arranged in line with Standing Order 29.