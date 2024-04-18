Wetangula Warns MPs of Disciplinary Action Over Sh9.7 Billion Bunge Towers

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula Wednesday defended the condition of the multi-billion Bunge Tower building after a section of lawmakers called for the postponement of its official opening.

Wetangula on Wednesday afternoon warned that MPs who have been talking ill of the building may soon find themselves before the Powers and Privileges committee to shed more light on their allegations.

‘’There six high speed lifts working effectively. The offices are ready with furniture being assembled in every office. The gym is equipped and members will start using it soon,’’ Wetangula said.

The Speaker, who communicated to the House that the President would be officially opening the premises on Friday April 19, allayed any fears that the building is not ready for use and persuaded members to ignore what he called “rejectionist philosophers.”

Legislators led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei demanded that the Public Service Commission (PSC) avail the copies of the certificates clearing the building for occupation by the members and parliamentary staff.

‘’Those members who have poured vitriol on this process in fact may find themselves before the Powers and Privileges committee because they are saying things without proof’’, Wetangula warned.

He further stated that the contractor of the building does not owe senator Cherargei any duty to show him the completion certificate or any other document.

‘’I want to encourage you members not to join what in my many public speeches I call rejectionist philosophers on the streets of Nairobi.

“I want to assure you members that even the library we have set up for you is a digital library you, you will access any book on earth. You’re going to be allocated personal parking, those who want to walk straight from your office to the chamber there is a connecting channel.”

Wetangula was responding to concerns by Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi on the negative publicity the opening of the building has generated, insisting that Parliament needed to clean its name on the project.

“’We have been treated to negative publicity on that project, the institution of Parliament occupies a very unique place in this country, it must be beyond reproach, because we have an onerous role of oversight not only the Executive, but all the institutions, the questions that are being asked, what do we do?” Wandayi posed

“How do we assuage the public? How do we address these concerns that are coming from the project? On the efficacy of the Bunge Tower project.”

Wetangula also indicated that PSC has decided that it will outsource the management of the kitchen.

Wetangula asked members to ignore the naysayers and instead be ready to enjoy the facility that has been built using taxpayers’ money.

“I have seen members who are pouring vitriol, scorn, anger on this building; those members might find themselves before the Powers and Privileges Committee because they are talking of things they know very little about,” cautioned Wetangula.

“Even in your villages, you can move in your house without putting up windows, before you sprout it out to be the building you want. We had a choice of leaving the building to be a white elephant or to move in, let’s not join those that I call the rejectionist philosophers in the streets of Nairobi who always say nothing good can come from Nazareth.”

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo suggested that the matter should be brought before the Public Accounts Committee to determine whether there was any fraud.

Cherargei had demanded the postponement of the opening of the house until key questions being asked are answered.

“PSC should be taken to explain the mystery of billions surrounding the construction of Bunge Towers which has been a moving target and has taken all these years to be completed,” Cherargei said.

The construction of the building started in 2010 with an initial budget of Sh5.89 billion. Later, it was revised to Sh7.1 billion before being pushed to Sh9.6 billion.

“It’s interesting when we compare Bunge Towers with the CBK pension towers that took less than three and half years to be completed; it is a 27-storey and an ultra-modern building that cost Sh2.49 billion,” added Cherargei.