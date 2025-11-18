What Becomes of Your M-PESA Balance When You Pass On

Safaricom has issued detailed guidance on how families can legally access M-PESA balances belonging to deceased customers, addressing a question many Kenyans often overlook despite the mobile wallet’s central role in daily transactions.

Although an M-PESA account remains active after the owner’s death, the funds do not automatically transfer to relatives. Safaricom says the process begins with the family formally notifying the company and requesting information about the account.

“The next of kin or family member must write to Safaricom indicating their relationship to the deceased and their request regarding the funds,” said Selline Akoth, Retail Operations Lead at Safaricom.

To streamline claims, Safaricom groups M-PESA balances into three categories, each with different documentation requirements.

Balances of Sh1–Sh30,000

For smaller balances, claimants must provide the original death certificate, their identification document, and an official letter from local administration—such as the chief, assistant chief, deputy county commissioner, or county commissioner—confirming the relationship to the deceased. An affidavit from a commissioner for oaths must accompany the request.

Balances of Sh30,001–Sh200,000

Claims in this range require authorization from the Public Trustee (under the Attorney General’s office) or from the county or deputy county commissioner, along with supporting documents from the claimant.

Balances Above Sh200,000

Larger balances fall under full succession procedures. In such cases, Safaricom can only release the funds upon presentation of a grant of probate or a letter of administration, as provided for under the Law of Succession Act.

The time required to obtain probate varies significantly depending on the complexity of the estate and any disputes that may arise, with some cases stretching over several months or even years.

Safaricom notes that families have up to two years to lodge a claim. Funds not claimed within that period are transferred to the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA), where they remain available to rightful beneficiaries.

Importantly, even if the deceased’s SIM card expires, the M-PESA balance remains intact and is not lost. However, credit facilities such as Fuliza and M-Shwari are closed once the account owner passes away.

Safaricom also cautions families against attempting to withdraw funds at M-PESA agent outlets using the deceased’s SIM card. Agent transactions require the physical ID of the registered user, and unauthorized withdrawals are considered unlawful.

“That money must reach the rightful next of kin through the established succession process,” Akoth noted.

Once all required documents are submitted and verified, Safaricom’s service standard allows for release of the funds within 24 hours.