What Is Bijou Phillips’ Net Worth?

Bijou Phillips Net Worth: Bijou Phillips, an American actress, model, and singer, has a net worth of $8 million. This is a combined net worth with her husband, actor Danny Masterson, whom she married in 2011. Bijou began her modeling career at the age of 13 to escape boarding school, quickly becoming one of the youngest models to grace the covers of Interview Magazine and Italian Vogue. She has appeared in several Calvin Klein ads and has been featured on the covers of magazines such as Playboy, Missbehave, Stuff, and Nylon.

Early Life

Born on April 1, 1980, in Greenwich, Connecticut, Bijou Phillips comes from a notable family. Her father, John Phillips, was a founding member and primary songwriter for The Mamas and the Papas, and her mother, Geneviève Waïte, was a South African model, artist, and actress. Bijou has one brother, Tamerlane, and three half-siblings. Her half-sister, Chynna Phillips, is married to Billy Baldwin, while another half-sister, Mackenzie Phillips, has made headlines with allegations of drug use and incest against their father.

Following her parents’ split and a period in foster care, Bijou was placed in the custody of her father, moving to Lloyd Harbor. By age 14, she had quit school and moved into her own apartment on Fifth Avenue in New York City, where she led a lifestyle filled with partying, drug use, and drinking.

Bijou Phillips Career

Phillips’ career began in modeling, appearing on the cover of Interview magazine at 13 and later on Vogue Italia. She became a Calvin Klein image model, featuring in controversial advertisements. At 17, she signed a record deal and released her debut album, “I’d Rather Eat Glass,” in 1999, which received mixed reviews.

Phillips made her film debut in 1999 with “Sugar Town” and gained significant attention with “Black and White.” She then appeared in “Almost Famous” in 2000 and starred in “Tart” and “Bully” in 2001. Her performances earned her recognition as one of 2002’s “Shooting Stars of Tomorrow” by The Hollywood Reporter.

Over the next few years, Phillips appeared in various films, including “Octane,” “A Door in the Floor,” “Havoc,” and “Venom.” She became known for her roles in horror films like “The Wizard of Gore” and “Hostel: Part II.” In 2008, she was featured in the documentary “Chelsea on the Rocks.”

In 2009, Phillips starred in several independent films, including “Wake” and “It’s Alive.” She had a recurring role on the FOX sitcom “Raising Hope” from 2010 to 2014 and guest-starred on shows like “Hawaii Five-0” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Since 2014, Phillips has focused on her family and health, stepping away from acting.

Personal Life

Bijou Phillips dated Sean Lennon in the mid-2000s and began dating Danny Masterson in 2004, meeting him at a poker tournament in Las Vegas. Both Phillips and Masterson are Scientologists. They announced their engagement in 2009 and married on October 18, 2011, in Ireland. The couple has a daughter, born in 2014.

In 2017, Phillips revealed she had been suffering from kidney disease and received a kidney transplant after a blood infection.

Controversies

Bijou Phillips has faced several controversies, including accusations of assault by other actors. She has apologized for some of her behavior. Her father, John Phillips, and her husband, Danny Masterson, have also faced allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Bijou has defended both men, expressing disbelief in the accusations against her father and standing by her husband amidst his legal battles.

