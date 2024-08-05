What Is David Miscavige’s Net Worth?

David Miscavige, an American religious figure and businessman, has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for leading the Church of Scientology, holding the official title of Chairman of the Board of the Religious Technology Center (RTC), which controls the copyrights and trademarks of Dianetics and Scientology. As a teenager, Miscavige served as a deputy to the church’s founder, L. Ron Hubbard, and worked as a cameraman for Scientology training films. After Hubbard’s death in 1986, Miscavige became the de facto head of the church, officially assuming the position of Chairman of the Board of RTC in 1987.

David Miscavige Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth April 30, 1960 Place of Birth Bristol Township, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Religious Figure, Businessman

Early Life

David Miscavige was born on April 30, 1960, in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, into a Roman Catholic Polish-Italian family. His parents, Ronald and Loretta Miscavige, raised him along with his twin sister, Denise, and older brother, Ronald, in New Jersey. Despite suffering from asthma and severe allergies, Miscavige’s ailments were reportedly cured after a 45-minute Dianetics session, prompting his family’s deep involvement in Scientology.

In 1971, the Miscavige family joined the Church of Scientology and moved to the church’s headquarters in Saint Hill Manor, England. David became the church’s youngest professional Scientology auditor. After returning to Philadelphia, he attended Maple Newtown High School but left at 16 to join the Sea Org in Clearwater, Florida, with his father’s permission. He later joined the Commodore’s Messenger Organization (CMO), an elite group of young Scientologists.

David Miscavige Career

By 1977, Miscavige was living in La Quinta, California, working as a cameraman for Scientology training films. L. Ron Hubbard appointed him head of the CMO, making him responsible for enforcing Hubbard’s policies within the Scientology organizations. As Hubbard withdrew from public life in 1980, Miscavige assumed more responsibility within the church.

In 1982, Miscavige restructured the church to handle Hubbard’s personal finances and shield him from legal liabilities. He established the Religious Technology Center and the Church of Spiritual Technology. Following Hubbard’s death in 1986, Miscavige announced his death and assumed leadership of the Church of Scientology, becoming the Captain of the Sea Organization.

Also Read: What Is Courteney Cox’s Net Worth And Salary?

Under Miscavige’s leadership, Scientology has faced numerous controversies. In 1991, Time magazine’s “The Thriving Cult of Greed and Power” described the church as using Mafia-like tactics, with Miscavige as the ringleader. He appeared on “Nightline” in 1992, attributing the article to a pharmaceutical company’s influence, leading to a lawsuit against the company that was later settled.

David Miscavige Salary

In 1992, IRS documents revealed Miscavige earned $62,683 in the previous year, with his wife Shelly earning $31,359 as his assistant. The church reported controlling $400 million in assets, including a $15 million yacht and $3.5 million in gold bars. Although Miscavige’s current salary is unknown, it is likely higher given the church’s substantial growth in assets, potentially worth billions today. Most of his expenses are covered by the church, providing a lavish lifestyle.

Controversies

Since taking over, Miscavige and the Church of Scientology have been involved in various scandals and lawsuits. In 2009, the “St. Petersburg Times” published “The Truth Rundown,” featuring allegations of abuse within the church. Miscavige was accused of degrading and humiliating staff members at a location known as “The Hole,” which the church denies.

In 2019, a former Scientologist filed a lawsuit against Miscavige alleging kidnapping, stalking, and other charges. He was also named in a lawsuit involving actor Danny Masterson’s alleged rapes. In 2022, three former Scientology workers filed a human trafficking lawsuit against him. Despite multiple attempts, Miscavige evaded service, leading the court to order service through the Florida Secretary of State.

Personal Life

David Miscavige is married to Michele Diane “Shelly” Miscavige, who has not been seen in public since August 2007. An investigation by the LAPD, initiated by actress Leah Remini, was closed in 2013 without finding Shelly. Reports suggest she is held at a Scientology compound called Gold Base.

Miscavige’s family has been vocal about their discontent with the church. His older brother Ronald left Scientology in 2000, and his niece Jenna, Ronald’s daughter, left in 2005 and has since published a book criticizing the church. His father, Ronald, left the church in 2012.

David Miscavige Net Worth

David Miscavige net worth is $1 million.