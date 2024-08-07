What Is Eddie Murphy’s Net Worth And Salary?

Eddie Murphy is an American actor, comedian, producer, and director with a net worth of $200 million. He is one of the highest-grossing actors in film history, with his movies grossing nearly $7 billion at the worldwide box office, making him the sixth highest-grossing American actor. In the late 80s, 90s, and 2000s, Murphy was consistently one of the highest-paid actors in the world, routinely earning $20 million per movie. Throughout his career, Murphy has earned over $300 million in salaries and backend royalties. In 2019, Netflix paid him $70 million for a series of comedy specials, bringing his total career earnings to at least $420 million.

Early Life

Eddie Murphy was born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 3, 1961, and raised in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick. His mother was a telephone operator, and his father was a transit cop and amateur comedian who tragically died when Eddie was eight. Murphy and his older brother, Charlie, spent some time in foster care when their mother temporarily fell ill. Eddie became obsessed with comedy after hearing Richard Pryor’s album and was heavily influenced by Bill Cosby. He joined SNL at 19 and helped the show regain popularity.

Eddie Murphy Career

Eddie Murphy’s career took off in the early 1980s when he joined “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), where he created iconic characters like Buckwheat, Mister Robinson, and Gumby. Murphy is credited with reviving the show during a time of struggle, and his edgy material often tackled race issues. He appeared in 65 episodes of SNL from 1980 to 1984.

Murphy launched his film career with “48 Hrs.” in 1982, followed by a series of hits including “Trading Places,” “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Coming to America,” “Harlem Nights,” and “Another 48 Hrs.” While his box-office draw slightly dropped in the 1990s, it revived with family-friendly movies like “Mulan,” the “Shrek” franchise, “Dreamgirls,” and “The Nutty Professor” movies. In 2006, Murphy received an Academy Award nomination and won a Golden Globe for “Dreamgirls.” In 2021, he starred in the sequel “Coming 2 America.”

Personal Life

Murphy married his longtime girlfriend Nicole Mitchell in 1993, and they divorced in 2006, reportedly with a $15 million settlement. He dated Spice Girl Mel B from 2006 to 2007 and businesswoman Tracey Edmonds in 2008. Since 2012, Murphy has been in a relationship with model Paige Butcher, and the couple got engaged in September 2018. Murphy has ten children from various relationships.

Murphy has donated to many causes and charities, including the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, and $100,000 to the Screen Actors’ Guild strike relief fund.

Eddie Murphy’s Salary

Murphy earned just $4,500 per episode of SNL in 1981, which was increased to $30,000 per episode the following year. He earned $450,000 for “48 Hrs.” in 1982 and $7 million for its sequel, “Another 48 Hrs.” in 1990. His first major paycheck came in 1984 with $1 million for “Best Defense.” His career film earnings likely top $300 million, with notable salaries including:

$8 million for “Beverly Hills Cop II” (1987)

(1987) $8 million for “Coming to America” (1988)

(1988) $15 million for “Beverly Hills Cop III” (1994)

(1994) $16 million for “The Nutty Professor” (1996)

(1996) $17.5 million for “Doctor Dolittle” (1998)

(1998) $20 million for “Nutty Professor II” (2000) plus 20% of the gross receipts, totaling more than $60 million

(2000) plus 20% of the gross receipts, totaling more than $60 million $3 million for “Shrek” (2001)

(2001) $20 million for “Doctor Dolittle 2” (2001)

(2001) $20 million for “The Adventures of Pluto Nash” (2002)

(2002) $10 million for “Shrek 2” (2004)

(2004) $4 million for “Shrek Forever” (potentially as much as $12 million with backend points)

(potentially as much as $12 million with backend points) $7.5 million for “Tower Heist” (2011)

Netflix Project

In July 2019, it was reported that Eddie Murphy was in talks to receive $70 million for a series of comedy specials for Netflix. This is $10 million more than the $60 million Dave Chappelle earned for his three-special deal and $40 million more than Chris Rock earned for his two specials.

Eddie Murphy’s Real Estate

Murphy has owned numerous extraordinary mansions over the years. In the 1990s, he lived in a custom-built mansion in Granite Bay, California. He later spent $10 million on a 3.7-acre undeveloped lot in Beverly Hills’ exclusive Beverly Park. He built a 40,000-square-foot mansion with 32 rooms, including nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The property features a large pool, tennis court, library, and bowling alley. If sold, it would easily fetch over $30-40 million.

In 2007, Murphy paid $15 million for a 15-acre private island in the Bahamas called Rooster Cay. He previously owned a different private island called Pearl Island. In 2012, he sold his New Jersey home for $12 million after listing it seven years prior for $30 million.

