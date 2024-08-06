What Is Ed Helms Net Worth And Salary?

Ed Helms is an American comedic actor with a net worth of $25 million. Starting his career as a stand-up comedian and voice-over artist, Helms gained widespread fame as a film and television actor. He first became widely known as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” before achieving stardom with roles on TV shows like “The Office” and in films such as “The Hangover.”

Early Life

Edward Parker Helms was born on January 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. At 13, he underwent extensive surgery for a congenital heart defect. After a nine-hour surgery and a week-long hospital stay, Helms made a full recovery. As a youth, he studied theater at various organizations but initially pursued a major in Geology after high school. Eventually, he switched his major to film and technology at Oberlin College, graduating in 1996. Helms also spent time at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York as an exchange student.

Ed Helms Career

Ed Helms emerged in the New York stand-up scene after college, writing and performing with various sketch groups. During this period, he studied film editing and recorded a voice reel, which launched his career as a voice actor. He landed commercial voiceover work for brands like Burger King, Doritos, Hotels.com, and Sharp.

A major breakthrough for Helms came in 2002 when he auditioned for “The Daily Show” and secured a role as a correspondent. He performed various segments over four years and continues to make occasional appearances.

In 2006, Helms took another significant step by booking a role on “The Office” alongside Steve Carell. Initially a minor character, he became a series regular by 2007. Helms has since appeared in numerous television series, including “The Mindy Project,” “Wilfred,” “NTSF:SD

,” “Tanner on Tanner,” “Childrens Hospital,” “Arrested Development,” and “Cheap Seats.”

Before 2009, Helms had minor roles in films like “Evan Almighty,” “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story,” “Semi-Pro,” and “Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay.” In 2009, he played a major role as Stuart Price in the comedic hit “The Hangover,” which led to two sequels. Collectively, the franchise has grossed over $1.4 billion at the box office.

In 2011, Helms starred in “Cedar Rapids” and later appeared in “Vacation,” which received mostly negative reviews. He has also worked on several animated films as a voice actor, including “The Lorax” and “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

Hangover Payday

The four primary actors in “The Hangover” – Ed Helms, Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Justin Bartha – were relative unknowns before the movie was green-lit. The studio almost scrapped the movie due to the lack of star power. However, director Todd Phillips was confident in his chosen actors and offered to give back $6.5 million in salary for back-end points. The studio relented, and “The Hangover” went on to make $470 million at the box office and $75 million from DVD sales, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated comedy at that time.

The studio did not lock in the actors or Phillips for potential sequels, allowing them to negotiate generous salaries and backend shares. When the sequel earned nearly $600 million at the box office, Phillips earned another $70 million, and each of the four actors earned $30 million. In total, Phillips made $150 million from the three “Hangover” movies, and the four primary actors earned $40 million each.

Music

Outside of acting, Ed Helms is an avid musician who plays the banjo, guitar, and piano. He is a member of the bluegrass band The Lonesome Trio, which has released one self-titled album.

