What Is Grady Demond Wilson’s Net Worth?

Grady Demond Wilson is an American actor, author, and pastor with a net worth of $2.5 million. Best known for his role as Lamont Sanford on the iconic television series “Sanford and Son,” Wilson has had a varied career in entertainment and ministry.

Grady Demond Wilson Net Worth $2.5 Million Date of Birth October 13, 1946 Place of Birth Valdosta, Georgia Nationality American Profession Actor, Author, Pastor

Early Life

Born on October 13, 1946, in Valdosta, Georgia, Wilson had a life-changing experience at age six when his appendix ruptured. This incident led him to vow to serve God as an adult. Wilson’s performing career began early; he danced in a Broadway show at age four and performed at the Apollo Theater at age twelve.

Wilson served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968, returning home as a decorated veteran after being wounded. Following his military service, he appeared in numerous off-Broadway shows and made guest appearances on TV shows such as “All in the Family” and “Mission: Impossible.”

Sanford and Son

In 1972, Wilson landed his most famous role as Lamont Sanford on “Sanford and Son,” appearing in 135 of the show’s 136 episodes alongside Redd Foxx. The show, known for its edgy humor and positive portrayal of African-Americans, was a ratings success and is considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. It won three Primetime Emmy Awards and was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards.

During the 1973-1974 season, Redd Foxx walked off the show due to a salary dispute. His salary was eventually increased to $25,000 per episode, making him the highest-paid actor on television at the time. Despite its success, “Sanford and Son” was canceled in 1977 due to declining ratings and Foxx’s departure to host “The Redd Foxx Comedy Hour.”

Post-Sanford

After “Sanford and Son,” Wilson signed a $1 million contract with CBS to star in the comedy series “Baby… I’m Back!” Although the show aired only 13 episodes, it marked a significant milestone in Wilson’s career. He later starred in “The New Odd Couple” from 1982 to 1983 and had a recurring role in “Girlfriends” from 2004 to 2005. Wilson’s film credits include “Dealing: Or the Berkeley-to-Boston Forty-Brick Lost-Bag Blues,” “Full Moon High,” “Me and the Kid,” and “Hammerlock.”

Personal Life and Books

True to his childhood promise, Wilson became an ordained minister and founded the Restoration House charity in 1995. He has appeared on various Christian TV programs and authored several books, including his 2009 memoir “Second Banana: The Bittersweet Memoirs of the Sanford & Son Years.”

Grady Demond Wilson Wife

Wilson married former model Cicely Johnston in May 1974, and the couple has six children.

