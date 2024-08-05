Deadmau5 Net Worth

Deadmau5, whose real name is Joel Thomas Zimmerman, is a renowned Canadian progressive-house music producer and performer with a net worth of $50 million. Famous for his distinctive mouse-like helmet worn during performances, Deadmau5 gained prominence in the early 2000s and has since become one of the highest-earning music producers in the world. Throughout his career, he has received six Grammy nominations.

Early Life

Joel Thomas Zimmerman was born on January 5, 1981, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and grew up with two sisters. His interest in music was sparked as a teenager when he received a keyboard for his birthday. The name “Deadmau5” originated from an incident where Zimmerman discovered a dead mouse inside his computer, leading him to adopt the moniker as a stage name and online alias. Before his rise to fame, Deadmau5 worked at a music licensing company and as a programmer.

Deadmau5 Career

Deadmau5 began his music career in 2005 with the release of his debut album, “Get Scraped.” He followed this with his second studio album, “Vexillology,” in 2006. In 2007, he established his own record label and released his third studio album, “Random Album Title,” which included the hit track “I Remember,” featuring Kaskade. The duo collaborated again on “Move for Me,” a single that topped the dance charts.

In 2009, Deadmau5 released “For Lack of a Better Name,” featuring two of his most popular songs, “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” and “Strobe.” His fifth studio album, “4×4=12,” came out in 2010 and included hits like “Some Chords” and “Sofi Needs a Ladder,” both of which were featured in various films and television shows.

In 2012, Deadmau5 released “Album Title Goes Here” before moving to the record label Astralwerks. In 2014, he released “While(1<2),” featuring hits “Seeya” and “Avaritia.” After a turbulent period, including an extended hiatus due to depression, he returned with the album “W:/2016Album/” in 2016. In 2017, he released a compilation of his earlier works, titled “Stuff I Used to Do.”

Deadmau5 continued his career with extensive touring and released several more compilation albums, including “Where’s the Drop?” and “Mau5ville: Level 1.” Subsequent releases included “Mau5ville: Level 2” and “Mau5ville: Level 3.” He also contributed to the soundtrack of the Netflix action film “Polar.”

Personal Life

Deadmau5 started dating Kat Von D in 2012 and became engaged to her in 2013, but the engagement ended later that year. In 2014, he purchased a $5 million home in Ontario. He married Kelly Fedoni in 2017, having been engaged to her for several years prior.

Legal Issues and Disputes

Deadmau5 has faced several legal issues, notably with Disney over the similarities between his helmet and the Mickey Mouse logo. Additionally, in 2013, he bought a Ferrari 458 Spider and customized it with a “Nyan cat” theme, replacing Ferrari insignias with his custom “Purrari” graphics. Ferrari sent him a cease and desist letter, leading to a dispute that reportedly placed him on a secret blacklist, preventing him from purchasing Ferraris in the future.

