What Is Eli Tomac’s Net Worth?

Eli Tomac is a professional Motocross and Supercross racer with a net worth of $5 million. Since turning professional in 2010, Tomac has won multiple championships. In 2022, he set a record with his sixth Daytona Supercross victory and extended that record in 2023 by winning his seventh. Among his numerous career achievements, Tomac ranks second all-time in 450cc AMA Supercross wins.

Eli Tomac Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth November 14, 1992 Place of Birth Cortez, Colorado Nationality American Profession Professional Motocross, Supercross Racer

Early Life

Eli Tomac was born on November 14, 1992, in Cortez, Colorado, to Kathy and John Tomac. His father, John, is a former BMX, road cycling, and mountain bike racing champion. Eli has an older brother.

Amateur Career

As an amateur, Tomac won eight Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Championship titles, beginning in 2004, his sixth year of competing. He went on to secure titles in 2006 and 2007 and multiple titles in both 2008 and 2009. Additionally, he won the 125cc FIM Junior World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand.

250cc Career

Tomac made his professional debut in 2010 at the 250cc AMA Hangtown Motocross season opener, riding for Team Geico Honda. He won the event, becoming the first rider in the sport’s history to win on his professional debut. In his second professional season in 2011, Tomac took two wins and six podium positions, finishing second in the Supercross season. He improved in 2012, claiming five wins and seven podium finishes to win his first AMA Supercross Championship. In 2013, Tomac narrowly missed defending his title, finishing two points behind Ken Roczen, but he won the AMA Motocross title with seven wins and 12 podium finishes.

450cc Career

Tomac faced injuries during the 2014 and 2015 seasons but managed to finish second to Ryan Dungey in the 450cc Supercross Championship. After sitting out 2016, he returned strong in 2017, winning the AMA Motocross Championship and narrowly missing the Monster Energy AMA Supercross title to Dungey.

He successfully defended his Motocross title in both 2018 and 2019. In 2020, Tomac won his fourth Daytona Supercross and his first 450cc AMA Supercross Championship. Despite struggling in the following season, winning just three races and finishing third in the Supercross standings, he remained competitive, finishing second in the Motocross standings.

Personal Life

Eli Tomac is married to Jessica Steiner, whom he met in 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. They have a daughter named Lev and a son named Noah. Jessica works as a marketing assistant and founded the nonprofit Mountain Paws Rescue Center.

Eli Tomac Net Worth

Eli Tomac net worth is $5 million.